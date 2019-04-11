AMC Greenlights Third ‘Walking Dead’ TV Series

The spinoffs set in the world of The Walking Dead are going to continue on AMC, as the network has officially greenlit a third TV series in the franchise. In addition to The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead, this new show will follow the ever-evolving story of the zombie apocalypse that first began on AMC in 2010. The series will begin production this summer in Virginia and all 10 episodes of its first season are going to air in 2020, a decade after The Walking Dead arrived.

The show will focus on two young female protagonists and tell the story of the first generation raised after the fall of civilization. Walking Dead writer and producer Matt Negrete will serve as the showrunner for the new series. Negrete co-created the new series alongside Walking Dead chief content officer Scott Gimple.

“Showing audiences an unseen pocket of The Walking Dead Universe steeped in a new mythology is a very cool way to celebrate a ‘Decade of the Dead’ on TV and over fifteen years of Robert Kirkman’s brilliant comic,” Gimple said in a statement. “Matt Negrete is one of the best writer-producers in TWD’s long history — I’m thrilled to be working beside him to tell stories unlike we’ve seen before, taking our first step into an even larger world.”

“I’m beyond excited to be a part of this new show set in The Walking Dead Universe,” added Negrete. “Writing and producing for the original series has been the job of a lifetime and I’m honored to be working with Scott and all the fine Dead folks at AMC in this new capacity. I can’t wait for the fans of the franchise to see what we’ve been cooking up!”

“On the heels of an incredible ninth season of The Walking Dead and as we approach an anticipated new season of Fear the Walking Dead on June 2, this is an exciting moment for the Dead franchise, which continues to thrive in a highly competitive environment,” said Sarah Barnett, president of the entertainment networks group for AMC Networks. “We are thankful to be working with some of the best creatives in the business to expand this Universe in new and exciting ways for our fans.”

