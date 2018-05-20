Walker Stalker Con Atlanta Announces Star-Studded ‘Walking Dead’ Appearances

The Walking Dead convention Walker Stalker Con announced Sunday a slew of additions to its already star-studded Atlanta line-up, including stars from the flagship series and spinoff Fear The Walking Dead.

The con announced Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays The Walking Dead‘s since-captured big bad Negan, will be available during the three-day celebration occurring October 26—28, 2018.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Also announced were players Xander Berkeley (Gregory), Pollyanna McIntosh (Jadis/Anne), Katelyn Nacon (Enid), Tom Payne (Jesus), Christian Serratos (Rosita), alongside Fear The Walking Dead series newcomers Jenna Elfman (Naomi) and Kevin Zegers (Melvin).

The just-announced additions join an already jam-packed guest line up that will include series stars Norman Reedus (Daryl), Danai Gurira (Michonne), Josh McDermitt (Eugene), Khary Payton (Ezekiel), Cooper Andrews (Jerry), Alanna Masterson (Tara), Seth Gilliam (Father Gabriel), Ross Marquand (Aaron), Austin Amelio (Dwight), Kerry Cahill (Dianne), Nadine Marissa (Nabila) and Macsen Lintz (Henry).

On hand from Fear will be series stars Kim Dickens (Madison), Colman Domingo (Strand), and Danay Garcia (Luciana).

Also appearing during the event will be The Walking Dead alumni Chandler Riggs (Carl), Steven Yeun (Glenn), Steven Ogg (Simon), Michael Cudlitz (Abraham), Scott Wilson (Hershel), Emily Kinney (Beth), Tyler James Williams (Noah), Laurie Holden (Andrea), David Morrissey (The Governor), IronE Singleton (T-Dog), Madison Lintz (Sophia), Lawrence Gilliard Jr. (Good Bob), Michael Traynor (Nicholas), Lew Temple (Axel), Alexandra Breckenridge (Jessie), Karl Makinen (Richard), Joshua Mikel (Jared), Austin Nichols (Spencer), Travis Love (Shumpert), Kyla Kennedy (Mika), Brighton Sharbino (Lizzie), and Juan Gabriel Pareja (Morales).

Melissa Hutchison, who voices young survivor Clementine in Telltale’s The Walking Dead, is scheduled to appear as will Robin Lord Taylor, who briefly appeared in the zombie series as Sam and has since become better known for his role as Oswald Cobblepot, a.k.a. the Penguin, in Gotham.

Tickets for photo ops and pre-sale autographs with the celebrity guests will become available for purchase later this fall. Attendees can now purchase general admission tickets in single, 2-day, 3-day, or VIP packages. Admission is free for children under the age of 10 and military and veterans with valid ID.

Fear The Walking Dead is now airing its fourth season Sundays at 9/8c on AMC. The Walking Dead will return to AMC for its ninth season this October.