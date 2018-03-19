Where Is Negan Headed on ‘The Walking Dead’?

After watching the madness that was tonight’s new episode of The Walking Dead, fans have one enormous question on their minds: “Where is Negan going?!”

WARNING: Major Spoilers ahead for the latest episode of The Walking Dead! Continue reading at your own risk…

In the final scene of tonight’s episode, Negan woke up in a mysterious car with a gun pointed at his head. He had spent most of the hour fighting with Rick, only to end up unconscious and alone. When he finally came to, he was in a car that wasn’t his, and it was revealed that Jadis was driving while holding a gun against his temple.

All of this is a result of Simon’s betrayal. If you recall, just a couple of episodes ago, Simon was sent to speak with Jadis and make sure her people understood what they were to do for Negan. Instead of broker an agreement, Simon proceeded to slaughter the entire camp, but he lied to Negan about it when he returned to the Sanctuary.

So, now Jadis believes that Negan is responsible for killing her people, and she has him right where she wants him. With that in mind, it’s safe to say that she is driving that car to one of two places.

The first, and most likely option here, is that Jadis is taking Negan back to the place where all of her people were murdered. While there is nothing left of them but a pile of rotting walker flesh, she will want him to see what he did before she tries to kill him. Knowing that Jadis has a flair for the dramatic, she will probably want to put him through the same garbage disposal machine that ground up all of her friends.

On the other hand, Jadis could be taking Negan to one of Rick’s settlements, as a gesture of good faith. This move would get her back in Rick’s good graces, proving once and for all that she really is on his side.

Then again, Jadis is one of the most unpredictable characters on the show. There’s always the chance that she is just taking Negan to some remote location only to make him a new offer, and the two end up running the entire world together. With Jadis and Negan, there is literally no way to tell.

ComicBook.com’s After the Dead is hosted by The Walking Dead insider Brandon Davis and fellow expert Janell Wheeler. During the 30-minute episode viewable for free on the official ComicBook NOW Facebook page and ComicBook.com Originals YouTube channel, Davis and Wheeler will engage a live comment section and share their thoughts of The Walking Dead‘s most recent episodes as well as what to expect from future installments.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15.