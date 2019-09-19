How to Watch The Walking Dead Season 10 Premiere Early

AMC will make The Walking Dead Season 10 premiere available to AMC Premiere subscribers one week ahead of its Sunday, Oct. 6 network debut. The cabler on Thursday also revealed AMC Premiere customers will have exclusive access to TWD Season 10 Premiere Table Read, a behind-the-scenes read through of episode 10×01, “Lines We Cross,” featuring stars Norman Reedus, Danai Gurira and Melissa McBride. The service, priced at $4.99 per month after a free trial, is available to customers with a TV package that includes AMC and allows subscribers early access to episodes of TWD, spinoff Fear the Walking Dead, and other AMC favorites Preacher, The Terror and NOS4A2.

“The opening three minutes is unlike anything we’ve ever done. You’re not gonna be sure what show you’re watching for the first 30 seconds,” director Greg Nicotero said of the Season 10 premiere when previewing the coming season at San Diego Comic-Con in July. “But it constantly challenges me, this show.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

TWDxReveals is excited to announce a #TWD first, the Season 10 Premiere Table Read, available only with AMC Premiere on 10.6! Also, get exclusive access to the season premiere ONE WEEK EARLY: https://t.co/fcgDgKmt5l pic.twitter.com/UynqvbPGeU — The Walking Dead (@WalkingDead_AMC) September 19, 2019

“Lines We Cross,” penned by showrunner Angela Kang, catches up with the survivors months after suffering devastating losses at the hands of Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the Whisperers, who are now enforcing borders imposed on the survivors. Crossing those lines, Magna (Nadia Hilker) points out, would be an act of war committed by the Alexandria and Kingtop communities.

“We’re passing a few months, probably. I feel like we mark time on the show based on the children. So we saw Rosita (Christian Serratos) pretty heavily pregnant at the end of last year, and I’ll say that that state has changed. A little time has passed,” Kang previously told EW. “They’ve been living with some of the Whisperers’ rules, and we’ll see that some things have changed and some people have done some unexpected things in the time that has passed to deal with the trauma at the end of last season.”

Feeling that trauma are Carol (McBride), who took to pirate’s life on the seas to get some distance after the murder of son Henry (Matt Lintz); new father Siddiq (Avi Nash), now suffering from PTSD and survivor’s guilt after being spared by the Whisperers; Aaron (Ross Marquand), who swears off being the “nice guy” following the murder of close friend Jesus (Tom Payne); and Kingtop chief King Ezekiel (Khary Payton), the usually cheery and optimistic leader now combating a growing darkness following the death of son Henry and his subsequent split from wife Carol.

The Walking Dead Season 10 premieres Sunday, Oct. 6 at 9/8c on AMC. For more TWD Season 10 intel, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.