Watch The Walking Dead Season 9 Online for Free for Limited Time

AMC has made the complete The Walking Dead Season 9 available to stream online for free ahead of the zombie drama’s Season 10 debut in October.

What’s better than the BEST season of #TWD. No login required! Binge Season 9 for FREE all month long! https://t.co/rjR30kLm7Y pic.twitter.com/EW2adNYuE9 — The Walking Dead AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) August 1, 2019

Episodes are available on the AMC website and will not require a login throughout the month of August.

The season, the first under veteran TWD writer-producer Angela Kang as showrunner, won the series its best ever critical reception on Rotten Tomatoes. Season 9 was also the last for longtime lead Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), who will next surface elsewhere in TWD Universe as part of a theatrical movie trilogy.

When addressing Lincoln’s looming exit in a 2018 Season 9 preview special on Talking Dead, Kang said she was mindful to “do service to this character,” whose ultimate fate was at the time unknown.

The significant loss then led to “a new chapter of the story,” Kang said.

“The first eight seasons were intended to be one chapter, and then we kind of go into a new part of what our characters are doing. We are seeing what happens after the war has concluded. We see people trying to rebuild civilization and grapple with what that means, what the future is, and how you end up looking to the past in some ways to build up the present and the future.”

Rick’s exit was followed by a six-year time jump, during which time Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming) aged into a gun-slinging ass kicker. During this time the survivors encounter a newly emerged threat, the walker flesh-wearing Whisperers, led by psychopathic cult leader Alpha (Samantha Morton), a strife that continues into Season 10.

“I feel like the show gets, in its intent, it gets bigger, and bigger and bigger,” longtime director-producer Greg Nicotero said of the coming season at San Diego Comic-Con.

“The writers have done an amazing job, we have a lot of new writers this season, and it’s gonna be great.”

Lionsgate releases The Walking Dead Season 9 Blu-ray and DVD August 20.

The Walking Dead Season 10 premieres Sunday, October 6 on AMC.