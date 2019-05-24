Lauren Cohan Responds to Whiskey Cavalier Cancellation

Whiskey Cavalier star Lauren Cohan has thanked fans for the “love and support” shown to the action spy comedy cancelled Sunday by network ABC.

“Dear @WhiskeyCav Fans, I had so much fun with you guys on our #WhiskeyWednesday tweet parties… I truly appreciate the love and support you’ve given us,” Cohan tweeted.

“And to our amazing cast and crew, thank you for bringing this show to life! I love you guys so, so much.”

The David Hemingson-created series is not yet entirely dead: producer Warner Bros. Television is reportedly shopping Whiskey to other outlets or platforms, which could lead to a sophomore season pickup.

Warner Bros. has made a sizable investment in the big-budget spy dramedy that could prove attractive to international buyers as the series counts Prague, London, and Paris among its filming locations.

“She gets to shower. She brushes her hair, sometimes,” Cohan joked of Whiskey‘s CIA agent Francesca ‘Frankie’ Trowbridge, codename “Fiery Tribune,” when explaining why she stepped away from The Walking Dead after eight-and-a-half seasons.

“I was just like, I’ve done this show for a long time. It was a long time to play a character, and sometimes you just get quiet and listen to your inner guidance and it’s time to multitask.”

For Cohan, her new series is “a light one-hour fun show that also still has a lot of sentiment and a lot of heart, and for me, I’ve wanted to do comedy for so long, and this is sort of the perfect segue because I love action,” she said.

The star had already engaged in talks with Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang and chief content officer Scott Gimple about a potential Season 10 return, promising in April she’s “definitely not done” with Maggie Rhee, who was written out five episodes into Season 9 and explained as being away with Georgie (Jayne Atkinson) assisting with a new community.

“It’s the weirdest thing and I would never know it until I was in this situation, [but] I think about Maggie all the time. She’s always, like, inside of me. This sounds weird, but she is. It’s partly knowing the story is continuing, the story is unfinished,” Cohan told EW.

“It’s partly having active conversations all the time with Angela and with Scott. But it’s mostly [because] in one way I was like: Wouldn’t it be cool if he had just some epic hero’s death and it was over? And then I get so sad because I’m like: No, because the potential for what worlds we could create — it’s like, ‘Hey, guys, you didn’t know this was happening, but by the way, come with us and come and explore this.’”

An emotional Cohan added “it’s so cool to kind of be this little walking house of stories that she’s there, and Frankie is there.”

“And obviously the impact and amount of time with Maggie, that’s such a huge part of me, and my life, and my life as an actor, and my coming to as an actor, and everything,” Cohan said. “So no, it’s definitely not done. I’m way too sentimental a person.”

