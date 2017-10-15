Who Dies ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 3 Finale?

More characters are in danger on Fear the Walking Dead than ever before as the show’s deadliest season rolls into its Season 3 finale on Sunday night.

Somehow, the number of characters in danger tops any previous list despite having thinned significantly through Season 3. Already, Travis Manawa, Jeremiah Otto, Jake Otto, and Ofelia Salazar have been among the major characters to bow out in the most recent episodes. With every bit of Madison and Strand’s plans appearing to unravel in the Season 3 finale, the stakes are higher than ever and threats are in several characters’ faces.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Episode 3×15 is titled, “Things Bad Begun.” The synopsis for Things Bad Begun reads, “Strand’s motives are made clear; Nick discovers a new threat; Madison faces a horrifying revelation.” The second half of the Fear the Walking Dead Season 3 finale, Episode 3×16, is titled, “Sleigh Ride,” with a synopsis reading, “Strand’s loyalty is tested when the dam clashes with an adversary. The Clark family is pushed to new extremes as Madison reckons with her past.”

So, who is in danger and who is safe for Fear the Walking Dead‘s Season 3 finale?

Madison- Safe. While Madison’s plans may be unraveling, she is still very much in control of her immediate surroundings and a quick enough thinker to come out a survivor — though, maybe on top.

Alicia- Safe. Alicia’s solo journey might prove dangerous but few things are more treacherous than the plans of Strand being revealed and the wrath of Daniel Salazar which will follow. Perhaps she is in the best shape of all, especially now that she is a skilled survivor.

Nick- Danger. Having taken up his old ways with drugs, Nick is in danger of making poor decisions and putting himself or others in harm’s way. He is fed up with his mother, has let his sister go, and sees little reason to try and help anyone — with that apparently including himself. Not to mention, he is covering for Troy who is the reason Daniel’s daughter is dead. Don’t forget the wrath of Daniel.

Troy- Danger. Being responsible for Daniel’s daughter’s death is more than enough reason to be scared for Troy. The character is a well-equipped, if off-balance survivor, but no one can be prepared for the wrath of Daniel.

Qaletaca- Danger. Having lost all of his Nation clan, Qaletaca may feel little reason to continue. With everything unfolding at the dam the way it appears to be, he might just head off with his own best interests in mind, which is dangerous in itself.

Daniel- Safe. While threats may be headed towards the dam Daniel has sworn to protect, fate is on Daniel’s side. Lightning literally struck a walker before Daniel’s eyes. Bullets miss him. He is not invincible but he has a fate to fulfill which appears to be more important that whatever is happening at the dam.

Strand- Danger. Strand thought he had a plan which would put himself out of harm’s way but if Daniel or anyone else discovers he has betrayed the group in any way, he will have to run for his life. Chances are, he has betrayed the group. This is a man who is always out for self-preservation.

The Walking Dead‘s sibling series Fear the Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9 pm ET on AMC. The Walking Dead will return for its eighth season on October 22, 2017. The Season Eight premiere will mark 100 episodes overall for the popular AMC series. For complete coverage and insider info all season long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.