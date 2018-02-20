Episode 8×02 of The Walking Dead is titled, “The Damned.” The official synopsis for The Damned reads, “The plan involving Alexandrians, Kingdommers and Hilltoppers unfolds. As Rick continues to fight, he encounters a familiar face.”

Aaron will lead a charge on a Savior group, Ezekiel and Carol will gather themselves from an explosive encounter, Morgan will rally the troops at the satellite station, and Rick will embark on a certain quest will Daryl Dixon.

So, who is in danger and who is safe in The Damned?

Rick- Safe. It’s only a matter of time until Rick comes out on top of the war with Negan. While there will certainly be speed bumps along the way, he is in complete control of momentum right now.

Negan- Safe. Though Negan is trapped in a trailer with Father Gabriel, the holy man shows no signs of being able to kill him, while Negan gleefully introduced himself when they were last seen together. He has a plan.

Michonne- Safe. Michonne will sit out the early parts of the war as she stays home in Alexandria to recover from her injuries acquired in the Season 7 finale.

Carl- Safe. Along with Michonne, Carl will protect Alexandria. Unless an unexpected ambush arrives at their gate, both characters are safe, for now. When the time comes, however, both Carl and Michonne may be called upon to protect their home in major ways.

Carol- Safe. Carol finally begins to accept the world around her and Ezekiel’s methods. While she recovers from the close call with a grenade, she will quickly bounce back and serve as a valuable warrior for her platoon.

Daryl- Danger. Norman Reedus keeps teasing Daryl’s desire to “go rogue” in Season 8. He might just run into some trouble as he gets a little ahead of himself, even if his hunger for revenge doesn’t prove costly in 8×02.

Maggie- Safe. Maggie is one of the most level-headed and well-equipped survivors headed to battle, despite having lost the most to Negan and the Saviors. The Hilltop now stands with her and she will act accordingly.

Morgan- Danger. Uttering the words, “I don’t die,” keeps Morgan listed as “Danger” for Episode 8×02. Having outlasted his comic book counterpart, anything is possible for the Atlanta native.

Jesus- Safe. Jesus is the best fighter (possibly second only to Morgan Jones) of the good guys. His level-headed nature might be a detriment but his fighting and quick-thinking abilities make up for it.

Enid- Safe. Enid has finally found a reason to become a part of the group: her “family” of sorts with Maggie. She will help her friends survive and do the same herself.

Gabriel- Danger. Trapped in a trailer with the most unpredictable and dangerous villain in The Walking Dead‘s history, Gabriel is in trouble. Most scenarios don’t allow for both characters to make it out of that trailer alive.

Gregory- Danger. Gregory doesn’t have a place to call home. The former leader of the Hilltop has transformed into a full-on villain with no allies, especially after he abandoned Father Gabriel.

Dwight- Safe. Dwight continues to aid Rick’s efforts and serve as the mole in Negan’s group. Unless someone throws him under the bus, Dwight is in one of the safest positions of all the characters. Both sides have orders not to kill him!

Simon- Danger. The Sanctuary is overrun with walkers and Negan is trapped outside. With Dwight showing little interest in helping any ofthe Saviors, the group will likely turn to Simon.

Ezekiel- Safe. Ezekiel’s greatest enemy is his over-confidence, regardless of whether or not it is simply an act. Still, he has an army and a tiger ready to protect him at any cost.

Jerry- Safe. While maintaining a positive attitude, Jerry is eager to swing his axe at enemies. He’ll be doing a lot of that and it won’t stop here.

Tara- Danger. Tara is eager to serve justice for her fallen girlfriend Denise. Such an attitude puts her in the same place as Daryl as quests for revenge might put overzealous survivors in harm’s way.

Rosita- Safe. Having been shot in the Season 7 finale, Rosita will sit out the early battles as Michonne does to stay home and recover. Still, she is a worthy soldier and could be called upon to defend Alexandria on a moment’s notice.

Eugene- Danger. Eugene might be more of an enemy to Rick than the Simon’s, Gavin’s or Arat’s of the bunch. He has thoroughly betrayed the group and helped facilitate Sasha’s death. He is of little value to Negan at the moment, as well, putting him in a dangerous place.

Aaron- Safe. As teased by Ross Marquand, Aaron continues to emerge as a leader in Season 8. He is ready for the battle ahead and has his own guilt over the Wolves to deal with as motivation.

Eric- Danger. Aaron’s boyfriend, however, is dragged into a situation he is unfamiliar with. The Alexandrian has little experience with killing and battles, placing him in danger of being killed off like his comic book counterpart.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. For complete coverage and insider info all season long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.