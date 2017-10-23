Whose Graves Is Rick Standing At In ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Premiere?

The Walking Dead Season 8 started on both hopeful and sombre notes as Rick Grimes was seen both rallying his troops and standing at graves to start to new batch of episodes.

For fans joining The Walking Dead at its 100th overall episode, the graves might be an unfamiliar location. Buried at the Hilltop community are Glenn Rhee and Abraham Ford. Both characters were killed in the Season 7 premiere 364 days prior to the Season 8 premiere.

Glenn was with The Walking Dead from its earliest episodes. His voice debuted in the series premiere on Halloween of 2010 before he would be fully introduced in Episode 1×02. The former pizza boy rescued Rick Grimes from the tank surrounded by walkers and escorted him to the top of a building in Atlanta, Georgia.

Along the way, Glenn would fall in love with Maggie, only to be cut short of survival by Negan and his precious Lucille bat.

Abraham Ford suffered the same fate despite joining The Walking Dead much later. Introduced in Season 4, Abraham spent his earliest apocalyptic days in Houston, Texas. After meeting Eugene Porter, he would head to Washington D.C. but ultimately join Rick’s group along the way.

The deaths of Glenn and Abraham are the major catalysts for the events which will transpire throughout Season 8 of The Walking Dead. Rick Grimes will seek justice for his family members as he brings the battle to Negan’s door and fights to free his community and those surrounding it of the Saviors’ tyranny.

