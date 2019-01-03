Wizard World Hosting Stacked New Orleans Show

Wizard World will be hosting a celebrity-packed comic convention in New Orleans this weekend.

The headline star of the convention is Aquaman himself Jason Momoa, along with Doctor Strange and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story star Mads Mikellsen, Vampire Diaries and LOST alum Ian Somerhalder, Vampire Diaries stars Paul Wesley, Daniel Gillies, Zach Roerig, and David Alpay. Earlier this week, a slew of stars from The Walking Dead joined the line-up, as well. Stars of the hit AMC show Jon Bernthal (who also stars in The Punisher), Michael Cudlitz, Kirk Acevedo, Tom Payne, Austin Amelio and Cailey Fleming will be in attendance.

Fear the Walking Dead stars Jenna Elfman and Mo Collins will also be on hand from the spinoff series. Cudlitz will appear on Friday and Saturday, January 4-5; Bernthal is scheduled to attend on Saturday and Sunday, January 5-6; the others will appear all three days.

The celebrity guests will greet fans, sign autographs, pose for individual and select group photo ops and conduct various interactive Q&A panels.

“Wizard World events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more,” the company said in a press release. “The first event scheduled on the 2019 Wizard World calendar, New Orleans show hours are Friday, January 4, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, January 5, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, January 6, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.”

“Wizard World New Orleans is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed WizardWorld Costume Contest on Saturday evening.”

ComicBook.com will also be in attendance of the convention, covering live from the show floor and at various panels.

To purchase tickets to Wizard World in New Orleans, head over to the official Wizard World website. A full panel schedule and list of guests is also available. The New Orleans show runs from Friday, January 4 through Sunday, January 6.