Oscars 2020 Nominees Parodied By The Walking Dead

AMC Networks has released a line of Oscars 2020 parody posters featuring shows Better Call Saul and The Walking Dead, both returning to the network on Feb. 23, as well as the since-ended Breaking Bad and Mad Men. Spoofed are the Best Picture-nominated Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach's Netflix divorce drama, Joker, the dramatic character study starring Joaquin Phoenix as the infamous Batman villain, Parasite, the foreign film favorite from Bong Joon-Ho, Ford v Ferrari, the true story pitting Matt Damon against Christian Bale, Quentin Tarantino's Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt period piece Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, and 1917, the Sam Mendes-directed World War I action-drama that is the odds-on favorite to win Hollywood's most prestigious prize.

Marriage Story follows the grueling coast-to-coast divorce between a stage director (Adam Driver) and his actress wife (Scarlett Johansson), and is spoofed with The Walking Dead's former fairy tale couple Carol (Melissa McBride) and King Ezekiel (Khary Payton). In Season 9, the king and queen presided over the Kingdom community until the gruesome murder of their son (Matt Lintz) at the hands of a savage new enemy (Samantha Morton) forced their separation.

Also offered is Parasites, an official selection of the fictional Festival of Alexandria competition. In Parasite, a newly formed symbiotic relationship between wealthy and destitute families is threatened by greed and class discrimination.

Criminal lawyer Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), a.k.a. the sleazy Saul Goodman from Breaking Bad spinoff Better Call Saul, strikes a pose in a poster for Lawyer, mimicking the red-suited Arthur Fleck's (Phoenix) triumphant stairs dance in Joker. In the poster for Once Upon a Time... in Albuquerque, meth-making kingpin Walter 'Heisenberg' White (Bryan Cranston) reigns supreme over the empire he forged through blood in Breaking Bad.

Other parodies include AMC's horror NOS4A2 and Mad Men recreating posters for Ford v Ferrari and 1917, respectively: