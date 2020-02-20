How to Watch The Walking Dead Midseason Premiere Early

AMC continues to make episodes of The Walking Dead Season 10 available to view 48 hours ahead of their premiere airings Sundays at 9/8c on the channel. The midseason 10 premiere, "Squeeze," becomes available to AMC Premiere subscribers Friday, Feb. 21, allowing subscribed members early access to finding out what happens to our heroes — Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), Aaron (Ross Marquand), Connie (Lauren Ridloff), Kelly (Angel Theory), Jerry (Cooper Andrews) and Magna (Nadia Hilker) — after they fell victim to a trap sprung by Whisperer leader Alpha (Samantha Morton), who has left the trespassers to die in a cave teeming with walkers.

To view episodes of all three Walking Dead shows 48 hours early — including the upcoming first season of new spinoff The Walking Dead: World Beyond and the sixth season of Fear the Walking Dead — a paid subscription to AMC Premiere is priced at $4.99 monthly after a one-week free trial available to new customers. The free trial is also offered as part of the annual subscription, currently offering a limited-time deal priced at $29.94 for the year. This half-off deal is currently not available to Comcast / Xfinity customers.

In addition to ad-free showings of AMC's Walking Dead shows and other programs, including Better Call Saul, subscribers receive access to curated shows from AMC sister networks BBC America, IFC, Sundance TV, and Sundance Now. Also offered is subscriber-exclusive Walking Dead content; earlier in Season 10, subscribers could access a cast table reading of the season's premiere episode.

The midseason 10 premiere is "a 45-minute horror movie, complete with scares and screams, that steadily ramps up the dread until reaching its explosive and heartbreaking resolution," reads an excerpt from ComicBook.com's spoiler-free review of the episode. "The midseason premiere airing Feb. 23 was influenced by horror movie The Descent, centered on a group of vacationers forced to survive when trapped below ground with flesh-hungry creatures. Facing a ticking clock and dangers both living and dead lurking in every shadowy corner, our group of heroes must mount an escape not for the faint of heart: each inch towards freedom is countered by another heart-racing setback before 'Squeeze' finally closes in on its seat-gripping and claustrophobic climax."

With the Whisperer War upon them, the collective communities must come together and possibly sacrifice all they have to find a way to silence the Whisperers once and for all.

New episodes of The Walking Dead Season 10 premiere Sundays at 9/8c on AMC. For more TWD intel, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.