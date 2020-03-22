The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus Reveals a Spoiler About Danai Gurira’s Last Episode as Michonne

Norman Reedus shares a spoilery tease ahead of co-star Danai Gurira's last episode of The Walking Dead as Michonne, Sunday's "What We Become," which finds Michonne on a high-stakes mission with suspicious survivor Virgil (Kevin Carroll). After a tense meeting at Oceanside in "The World Before," where Virgil was captured by Michonne's daughter Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming), Virgil offered to trade weapons capable of wiping out Whisperer Alpha's (Samantha Morton) walker horde in exchange for a borrowed boat to sail him home to Bloodsworth Island, where he can reunite with his family. Whatever happens there, Reedus says Michonne's story "evolves" when we see her next.

"Her story is, how do I put this without giving anything away? Her story evolves," Reedus said on Popcorn with Peter Travers. "And same with her. She's doing so many things, she wants to show run now, she has this deal now that she's working on. She just has a lot of things she wants to do."

Gurira will for the first time serve as showrunner on Americanah for the HBO Max streaming service, and most recently, the actress and playwright inked a two-year overall deal with Disney-owned ABC Studios to develop, write and produce projects for the studio across all platforms.

Whatever is next for Gurira, who has already starred in Marvel Studios blockbusters Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, Reedus said, "She's somebody I'm really gonna miss."

"I was there for her first scene. I remember her behind the gates of the prison, trying to get into the prison where there's safety, and her first scene with [Andrew Lincoln] and I, and we're like, 'Let's see who this girl is,'" Reedus said of Season 3 episode "Hounded," which ended with Lincoln's Rick Grimes encountering Michonne for the first time outside the gates of the prison where the survivors holed up after the fall of the Greene family farm.

"Both of us were like, 'Oh, she's great.' And I just fell in love with her," Reedus said. "When you're on a show that long, you cry real tears with these people, you fight together as a team, you have all the on-set arguments. But you become very close to everybody on that cast."

This is the next major departure witnessed by Reedus, who similarly had to begrudgingly bid farewell to Lincoln in Season 9.

"We started that show together. But I think [Daryl] takes the ghosts of all the people that he's learned from with him," Reedus said of the growing list of characters Daryl has lost. "I think you can see a little bit of Scott Wilson's character [Hershel Greene], Andrew Lincoln's character, you see a little bit of these characters in Daryl now."

New episodes of The Walking Dead Season 10 premiere Sundays on AMC. For all things TWD, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.