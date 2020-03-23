The Walking Dead Revisits Key Episodes From Series History With Major Twists

The Walking Dead revisited key episodes from the zombie drama's ten seasons in "What We Become" when Michonne (Danai Gurira), drugged by Virgil (Kevin Carroll) during a search for weapons on Bloodsworth Island, suffered through a trippy nightmare where she imagined following a different path that ended with her being killed by Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln). In this hallucinated alternate reality, Michonne fell in with the Saviors as Negan's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) "right hand gal," making her responsible for the deaths of Glenn (Steven Yeun) and Heath (Corey Hawkins) after letting Andrea (Laurie Holden) be eaten by walkers in the earliest days of the apocalypse. The episode utilized a blend of new and reused footage from past episodes to insert Savior Michonne into key moments from Walking Dead history, including the lineup where Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) and Glenn were murdered by a baseball bat-swinging Negan. Former Saviors DJ (Matt Mangum) and Laura (Lindsley Register) filmed new material for these hallucinated scenes, as did Reedus and Morgan, with archival footage collected from past episodes being used to incorporate such characters as Rick, Andrea, Heath and Glenn.

"Beside the Dying Fire" (Season 2, Episode 13) In the Season 2 finale, "Beside the Dying Fire," Andrea is accidentally left behind when fleeing the Greene family farm as it was overrun by walkers. She's rescued by the intervention of a mysterious hooded figure (played by a stand-in), who uses her sword to spare an exhausted Andrea from an attacking walker. "What We Become" puts a twist on Michonne's first appearance by having her turn her back on Andrea, allowing her to be almost completely consumed by the dead. (Photo: AMC)

"Clear" (Season 3, Episode 12) In Season 3 episode "Clear," Michonne drives passengers Rick and Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs) when they ignore a lone hitchhiker's pleas to be picked up. Having grown distrustful because of their conflict with the Governor (David Morrissey) of Woodbury, the man is left to die, and they later return to take the hitchhiker's orange backpack. "What We Become" puts Michonne in the hitchhiker's place, and her cries for help are ignored by Daryl. Unlike the hitchhiker who met a grim end, Michonne survives and is later found by an impressed Negan and Saviors Laura (Lindsley Register) and DJ (Matt Mangum). (Photo: AMC)

"Not Tomorrow Yet" (Season 6, Episode 12) In Season 6 episode "Not Tomorrow Yet," Rick and his people infiltrate a Savior outpost in the dead of night to carry out a pre-emptive strike against the sleeping Saviors, fulfilling their end of an arrangement with Hilltop. In "What We Become," Michonne shoots and kills Glenn and Heath after Glenn murders a sleeping Laura.

(Photo: AMC)

"The Day Will Come When You Won't Be" (Season 7, Episode 1) In the Season 7 premiere, "The Day Will Come When You Won't Be," it's Abraham and Glenn who are bludgeoned to death by Negan's baseball bat Lucille. Because Glenn was shot and killed by Michonne at the Savior compound, Michonne uses Lucille to menace Rick's group before selecting her victim: her past self. "You didn't know who they were, or where they were from. You didn't know shit about them," Michonne says of the murdered Saviors. "But you came in the dead of night and slaughtered them anyway. In their sleep." Getting in Rick's face, she hisses, "Like cowards." Looking at the Michonne who was present in the clearing that night, Savior Michonne says, "Remember… you did this." Lifting Lucille above Michonne's head, she says, "What happens next, it's your fault. Welcome to the new world." (Photo: AMC)