The Walking Dead Actor Kevin Carroll Says Virgil Could Return

Kevin Carroll says lone survivor Virgil, who played a key role in Michonne's (Danai Gurira) last episode of The Walking Dead, could one day return. Carroll's Virgil first appeared in the midseason 10 finale, "The World Before," where he was apprehended by Michonne's daughter Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming) during an attempt to steal a boat from Oceanside. When Virgil convinced Michonne his hard-to-find home had weapons capable of ending the threat of the Whisperers' walker horde, Michonne agreed to sail with him to Bloodsworth Island, reuniting him with his family in exchange for the munitions. But Virgil lied, only later revealing he brought Michonne to the island so she could use her walker-slaying skills to put his zombified family to rest.

Virgil's second and so far last appearance in "What We Become" ended with him choosing to stay behind on his island, upholding his promise to late wife Lisa to bring her flowers "every day." Michonne — along with Virgil's former research partners Jeremiah (Taylor Nichols), Celeste (Eve Gordon) and former janitor Lucy (Olivia Stambouliah) — took the last boat off the island, leaving Virgil alone.

"I'm not sure what to say in terms of what I would want to see with the character because I think there's so many great possibilities with a character like Virgil," Carroll told Decider. "He's been left alone, left to his own devices. Virgil could come up with something, want to go and take over some place else."

The Leftovers and Lucifer actor would "love to see him continue," suggesting Virgil could try to rectify past actions by venturing into the world and doing right.

"When I look at who he was, he was trying to make things right for himself in his life because of what he had done. I would love to see him want to make other things right, and go and figure out some way to do that," he said. "I have no idea what that would be. The writers on the show, they could come up with much greater stuff than I could. But I would love to see him continue. I don't know if we're going to absolutely get much more out of his journey, but I'd be open to it."

After saving Luke (Dan Fogler) during a struggle with walkers in "The World Before," and later being shown mercy by Michonne and Virgil's former colleagues over imprisoning them out of fear, Carroll noted the character could be used to further explore the human condition on The Walking Dead.

"To have Virgil continue on this journey of dropping nuggets of humanity into any sort of journey the writers come up with would be great," Carroll said. "The most important thing for me is how Virgil becomes a catalyst to think about the human condition so whatever package the writers would want to put that in would be great as long as it continues along the journey of how we think about the world as a community."

Carroll is not expected to resurface in the Walking Dead feature films, the expected landing point for Gurira's Michonne, who was sidetracked by a mysterious new group while following a lead on the missing and previously presumed dead Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln).

New episodes of The Walking Dead Season 10 premiere Sundays on AMC.