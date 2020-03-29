Talking Dead Guests For The Walking Dead Episode 10x14 Revealed

Following Sunday night's new episode of The Walking Dead, Talking Dead will be playing host to a new episode via web chats with a trio of guests joining host Chris Hardwick. On hand will be The Walking Dead stars Ryan Hurst and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, along with comedian Ron Funches. The episode is scheduled to air at 10:06pm ET as The Walking Dead's run time was a bit extended, something which has become common for the AMC zombie show. Last week, Talking Dead aired its first virtual episode with Danai Gurira and others joining via video chat. Viewers can expect the same format this week.

Hurst's Beta character will be a major player in Sunday night's episode as the character's identity will finally come into focus. Meanwhile, Morgan's Negan will have a major arc with Melissa McBride's Carol as she freed him from jail so he could infiltrate the Whisperers and kill Alpha.

The Walking Dead Episode 10x14 is titled, "Look At The Flowers." The official synopsis for Look At The Flowers reads, "Heroes and villains reckon with the aftermath of the Hilltop fire. Meanwhile, Eugene takes a group on a journey to meet Stephanie, with the hopes of befriending another civilization." The episode is directed by Daisy Mayer on a script from Channing Powell. Of course, the "Look At The Flowers," title is a reference to Carol's unforgettable episode where she had to kill Lizzie as the little girl proved to be dangerous and killed her younger sister.

Next week's episode of The Walking Dead will be th Season 10 finale as the originally planned Episode 10x16 was unable to have its edit completed as the VFX team is unable to gather due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9pm ET on AMC.