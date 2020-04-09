The Walking Dead Character Voted Most Likely to Die in Season 10 Finale

The Walking Dead fans have determined the character most likely to die in "A Certain Doom" when the postponed Season 10 finale airs as a special episode later this year. In "The Tower," survivors from the evacuated Alexandria, Hilltop, and Oceanside communities take refuge in an abandoned hospital tower while on the run from the walker horde unleashed by Beta (Ryan Hurst), out to avenge Whisperer leader Alpha (Samantha Morton) after she was murdered by Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). The episode ends with thousands of walkers swarming the hospital, trapping a group of survivors that includes RJ Grimes (Antony Azor), Aaron's (Ross Marquand) daughter Gracie (Anabelle Holloway), and Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam).

According to a poll conducted on Reddit, respondents voted Father Gabriel as the character most likely to be the major death in "A Certain Doom." Gabriel received 793 of the nearly 1,600 votes cast, ahead of the 409 votes for Alden (Callan McAuliffe), who was with Aaron when he was captured by armed Whisperers.

A sneak preview of the season finale shows Aaron and Alden dispatching the Whisperers before encountering a masked person wielding kamas, a sickle-like weapon. Aaron received 124 votes, with another 85 going to Eugene (Josh McDermitt), who is away with Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), King Ezekiel (Khary Payton), and Princess (Paola Lazaro) on a fateful mission to Charleston, West Virginia, with plans to meet the ambassador for a new community.

The preview also shows a hurried Gabriel colliding with Dianne (Kerry Cahill) before helping calm the nerves of Gracie and RJ. Gabriel is later seen on an upper floor of the tower with Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming) and Rachel (Avianna Mynhier) of Oceanside, where the survivors have barricaded the doors.

In the comic books, Gabriel was perched atop a water tower as lookout when he spotted Beta's walker horde. A panicked Gabriel slipped and was gutted by Beta, who left Gabriel to be almost completely devoured by the walker herd.

Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), Kelly (Angel Theory), and Luke (Dan Fogler) are among those who will enact an escape plan in "A Certain Doom," covering themselves in walker guts to move through the horde undetected, but executive producer Denise Huth warns it's an escape attempt maybe not everyone will survive.

"We're seeing [the survivors] more together, it's clear that they have some sort of plan, but there's still that fear," Huth said on Talking Dead. "There's still the knowledge that this is tricky, and that once again maybe not everyone is going to get out alive."