‘Fear The Walking Dead’ 412 Previews Released

AMC has released a preview and sneak peek for Fear The Walking Dead 412, 'Weak.' Per the official synopsis:

June helps when Al's health deteriorates; Morgan searches for friends lost in the storm.

Althea (Maggie Grace) and June (Jenna Elfman) search for John (Garret Dillahunt) while Morgan (Lennie James) hopes to make contact with the mysterious box-leaving benefactor (Tonya Pinkins), who, unbeknownst to him, has emerged as the series' newest villain.

The unnamed villain could be who steals Al's SWAT van, forcing the pair to give chase in a pickup truck, while Morgan seemingly comes face-to-face with the unhinged new enemy.

A sneak peek look at 412 features a little callback to the earliest seasons of The Walking Dead, which saw Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) try to make repeated contact with Morgan over walkie talkie after the two parted ways when Rick set out to reconnect with his wife and child.

New acquaintance Sarah (Mo Collins), one-half of a pairing with fellow grifter Wendell (Daryl Mitchell), is less optimistic Morgan will be able to track down any missing parties.

As part of a deal to lead Sarah and Wendell to Alexandria, they've agreed to give Morgan a ride, distribute the "care package" boxes stolen from Pinkins' bad guy, and help him track down the allies he left behind in Texas.

Morgan: I'm gonna leave this channel open, and I will be listening. Sarah: You really think your people are gonna hear you? Morgan: I gotta try. Somebody did the same for me once, for as long as he could. Sarah: Did it work? It didn't work. Morgan: It'll work. I repeat, highway 365, mile 327, heading west.

The last we saw June, she was living out of a bus with John and a then-mute Charlie (Alexa Nisenson), who eventually ran off and found herself paired with Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey). John showed up at the door of Strand (Colman Domingo), and the pair set off into a harsh storm together to find the missing Charlie.

When Alicia and Charlie returned to the bus, they found it overturned with no signs of life. The San Diego Comic-Con trailer previously revealed June will reconnect with Morgan and his new allies, but the emergence of this new threat may unravel his already fragile mindset.

Fear The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.