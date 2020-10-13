Fear the Walking Dead Teases Darker, Deeper Season 6

✖

Fear the Walking Dead launched fans back into its apocalypse on Sunday night, continuing its zombie story in Texas. The first episode of the new run was centered around Morgan Jones, a character seemingly left for dead at the end of Season 5. When Comicbook.com visited the set of the AMC series outside of Austin, Texas, James was on set as a director keeping things so hush that no one would discuss his long-running character's story. Fear the Walking Dead executive producer and director of the Season 6 premiere Michael Satrazemis, however, was also on hand and he was willing to share details of the upcoming season.

As was made clear in the season premiere, Season 6 of Fear is picking up shortly after the final moments of Season 5. With Alicia, Strand, and Daniel set to return in Sunday's Episode 6x02, the threads connecting the seasons will be made more clear.

"Season 5 definitely set up what Season 6 is," Satrazemis said. "Plus was everyone together 100% with the hope of finding a place of making it their own of saving everybody and it didn't work out so great. Season 6 is directly after that and will be a deep dive into the separation and everybody really having to process that, and you'll get behind everybody's eyes, you'll get in everybody's heads. That's what I really like about this split and strong single character or a couple of characters stories. It'll be rich, it'll be everyone really processing personally, what they went through and the hope and the loss of it."

After a Season 5 which saw Alicia Clark painting trees and John getting married to June. Everyone was seemingly living happily ever after, at least as much as they can in the zombie apocalypse, before everything fell apart. With the new episodes, a new level of darkness is about to fall on the characters. "Are you kidding me? Can it get any brighter?" Satrazemis said. "We had the bride. There's going to be some darkness. It's got to be its apocalypse, right? That's a guarantee."

A large part of the darkness seems to be stemming from Ginny and her treatment of the characters.

"I think [Virginia is] somewhere in the middle," Satrazemis says. "What I like about the whole universe is that a lot of our bad guys, a lot of our villains, are pitching something that's still pretty good. And then for the audience, we've always had a debate, the evolution of the apocalypse and what's really wrong. And I like when somebody sits kind of in that middle, where you go, 'Maybe if we flipped it over to the other side, maybe our heroes are not being very smart.' And I think it allows the audience to just be more actively involved."

