New Episodes of Fear the Walking Dead and World Beyond Tonight

On Sunday night, AMC will air new episodes of Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Fear the Walking Dead is broadcasting the second episode of its sixth season, while The Walking Dead: World Beyond is going to be airing the third episode of its first season. Fear the Walking Dead will be bringing Victor Strand and Alicia Clark back into the mix for the first time this season after the well-received Season 6 premiere followed Morgan Jones. The Walking Dead: World Beyond will continue to follow the group of teens as their journey to New York presses on.

Fear the Walking Dead Episode 6x02 is titled, “Welcome to the Club." The official synopsis for Welcome to the Club reads, "Virginia forces Alicia and Strand to clear an unusual walker threat, where an encounter with a new ally gives Strand an idea that could be the key to their freedom." The episode is directed by Morgan Jones actor Lennie James who does not appear in the episode, on a script from Nazrin Choudhury.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Episode 1x03 is titled, "The Tyger and the Lamb." The official synopsis for The Tyger and the Lamb reads, "Burdened by their pasts, members of the group adopt opposing strategies for dealing with a massive obstacle. Pressure is put on the group to return home." The episode is written by The Farahanis and directed by Sharat Raju.

Earlier this year, Victor Strand actor Colman Domingo talked to ComicBook.com about working with Lennie James as a director. Domingo made his directorial debut with a Fear episode in Season 4. Sunday night is James' directorial debut.

"I'm actually very excited for him, because I think that he was actually pretty nervous," Domingo explained. "I sat down with him and talked to him and gave him sort of, just some hints of what I've learned. But I think because ,again, and I told him to lean into the fact that this is your show and that people are very supportive and we all want you to win. And so, you know what you know, and what you don't know, that's okay too. That we're here to help you out. And so I think he's leaned into that as well. And he's a master actor and a great communicator. And I think those are... Especially being a great communicator, is a great skill to have. And I think he understands actors. So I think, actors always love when other actors direct them. So I think he's great. I think he's going to lean into this in such a great way that we'll be seeing him do more of this."

The Walking Dead: World Beyond airs Sundays at 10pm ET, following new episodes of Fear the Walking Dead at 9pm ET on AMC. The Walking Dead will return for 6 more episodes of Season 10 in the Spring. The 11th and final season of The Walking Dead will begin airing in the Fall of 2021.