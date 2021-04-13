Skybound X To Celebrate Publisher's 10 Year Anniversary With New Rick Grimes and Clementine Stories

Beginning in July, Image Comics and Skybound Entertainment will launch a five-issue, limited comic book series titled Skybound X. In the series, fans will get to meet Clementine, the heroine from Telltale's The Walking Dead video game series, for the first time on the comics page. The story will also elaborate on the non-canonical alternate ending presented by writer Robert Kirkman and artist Ryan Ottley in The Walking Dead #75, which will here by a five-part tale titled "Rick Grimes 2000." The five-issue series will run weekly, and feature a murderer's row of Skybound talent, including not just Kirkman and Ottley, but also Tillie Walden, Donny Cates, Joshua Williamson, Chip Zdarsky, James Harren, and Daniel Warren Johnson, who will "contribute stories from the best Skybound series past, present, and future."

Each issue of Skybound X will be oversized, and will kick off with a chapter from "Rick Grimes 2000." The story from The Walking Dead #75 presented the zombie plague as alien in origin, and gave the characters from the series a sci-fi twist. It might allow Kirkman to revisit some long-lost fan-favorite characters, too, since in the story a number of dead The Walking Dead characters were alive, while characters living at the time of its publication died in the story.

"Surprise! Did you REALLY think we would let Skybound’s ten-year anniversary pass us by without bringing back some of our favorite characters?" Kirkman said in a statement. "We are forever thankful for our community’s support over the past decade and are honored to share this special series with the larger Skybound family. None of these characters have such monumental journeys without the fans, so SKYBOUND X is for all of you!"

Skybound X will also include new stories from the worlds of Assassin Nation, Excellence, and Manifest Destiny.

With the end of The Walking Dead and the death of Rick Grimes, some fans likely thought they had seen the last of the character in comics. After all, it is not as though there was a lot of unexplored time between when he woke up in the first issue and when Carl had to kill him in the last. The issue #75 ending gives Kirkman an opportunity to play with (a version of) Rick again in a way that fans can enjoy.

Skybound X will be available at comic book shops and digital platforms including Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, comiXology, and Google Play, starting with issue #1 on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. You can see the solicitation text and some of the covers below.