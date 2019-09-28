The Walking Dead’s Chandler Riggs Throws Shade at Carl’s Death

By Cameron Bonomolo

Former The Walking Dead star Chandler Riggs poked fun at Carl's death after the AMC series' Instagram published a photo of Carl's half-siblings, Judith (Cailey Fleming) and RJ (Antony Azor), showing Judith teaching her little brother "everything Carl taught her."

In a reply, Riggs wrote, "'Just don't trip into a deer carcass while fighting a bunch of walkers and you'll be fine.'"

The Walking Dead Chandler Riggs shade Carl death

In Season 8 episode "The King, the Widow, and Rick," Carl sets out to help the lone Siddiq (Avi Nash), earlier scared away by a careful Rick (Andrew Lincoln). When returning to Alexandria with Siddiq, the pair work together to put down a small pack of walkers as a way of honoring Siddiq's mother, who believed killing the undead would "free their souls."

As he moves to rescue Siddiq from the grip of a walker, the squirming corpse knocks Carl into the path of another gnawing corpse that sends Carl toppling backwards over a half-eaten elk carcass. As would be revealed later, it's during this struggle that Carl, to his horror, is bitten in the midsection.

In 809, "Honor," suffering the worsening side-effects of the incurable walker bite, Carl shoots himself after saying his goodbyes to father Rick and mother Michonne (Danai Gurira).

Because the death was a major departure from creator Robert Kirkman's comic book, Kirkman once admitted he had "a little bit of trepidation" when then-showrunner Scott Gimple told him Riggs' Carl would be killed off in the Season 8 mid-season premiere.

"At first, I was kind of like, 'Well, that's a big one, you know?' I might have had a little bit of trepidation," Kirkman told EW in 2018. "But once he laid out to me exactly what his long-term plans were, and the things that come out of it, and the things that it leads to, it was something I got on board with."

Carl's death would ultimately inspire Rick to spare Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and bring a non-violent end to the war against the Saviors. In Season 9, inspired by Carl's letter and his hopes for a peaceful future, Rick and Michonne worked to usher the survivors into a new, more civilized era. It was during this time of peace that the couple conceived RJ, born months after Rick appeared to die in a bridge explosion.

Riggs previously said it would have been "really interesting" to explore Carl after the six-year time jump that followed Rick's disappearance.

"It's kind of hard to know what Carl would be like after a six-year time jump," Riggs said during a convention appearance in December. "I think he definitely would take on this, if Rick wasn't in the picture anymore, I think Carl would definitely take on this, I guess, just the older brother role, and really take care of [his siblings], and do what he's been doing — or do what he was doing — for the years that he spent with Judith."

0comments

The Walking Dead Season 10 premieres Sunday, Oct. 6 at 9/8c on AMC. For more TWD intel, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.

Start the Conversation

of