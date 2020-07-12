Copies of Negan Lives #1 Autographed by The Walking Dead’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan Sell Out a Second Time

More copies of one-shot comic book Negan Lives #1 autographed by The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan have sold out a second time. Image Comics and Skybound Entertainment announced earlier this week the one-off comic, reuniting Walking Dead writer and creator Robert Kirkman with series artist Charlie Adlard, will receive a second printing in August after selling out "instantly" at the distributor level. The book, which reveals what happened to Negan after his disappearance in the pages of The Walking Dead, is sold exclusively at comic book stores with 100% of sales benefiting retailers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Morgan autographed more than 400 first print copies of Negan Lives in support of his local comic book store, Megabrain Comics and Arcade in Rhinebeck, New York. On Saturday, Megabrain announced on Twitter Morgan has committed to signing second print issues of Negan Lives.

Pre-orders priced at $20 plus shipping sold out in hours. Last week, Morgan took to Twitter with photos showing multiple piles of autographed books:

In a July 10 tweet, Megabrain estimated the store was packing and shipping between 50 and 100 autographed copies a day. Some have already reached satisfied customers:

Cool-beans. That was literally in my hands probably 3 days ago. @MegaBrainComics getting them out fast. Just finished 400 more. — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) July 10, 2020

"While Charlie Adlard and I had laid the series to rest, this felt like something special we could do for the store owners who made our series a success to begin with. To that end, I’m happy to report that 100% of the revenue generated from this book will go to the stores selling it," Kirkman said in a statement announcing Negan Lives, released July 1. "The retailer community does backbreaking work to get comics into the hands of our loving fans, we should all be doing more in these trying times to show them how appreciated they are."

During a recent virtual Q&A, Kirkman said he currently has "no plans" for a follow-up to Negan Lives or future issues of The Walking Dead.

The Negan Lives #1 second printing will be sold exclusively at comic book stores starting Wednesday, August 5. Find your nearest comic book store using the Local Comic Shop locator.