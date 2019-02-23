‘The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride Joke Around in Hilarious ‘Ride’ Clip

The Walking Dead stars Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride have a laugh in a clip from this Sunday's Ride With Norman Reedus.

What happens when you get two great friends in a car? One funny clip! Don't miss a NEW episode of #RideWithNorman this Sunday. @wwwbigbaldhead @mcbridemelissa pic.twitter.com/EWJw6yJlqu — Ride with Norman (@rideamc) February 22, 2019

"I've always had this romanticized idea in my head that I would live on a cliffside with some sheep and listen to the ocean crashing on the cliff rocks. And running in the moors, a little flute pipe," McBride says in the episode, which follows the stars on a trek to Scotland to uncover the mysteries of McBride's Scottish ancestors.

"Like a big douche commercial," Reedus jokes.

"You're such a horrible person," McBride says, laughing. "I love you."

Reedus previously told EW he was able to convince McBride to appear on the unscripted reality series during filming on the last day of The Walking Dead Season Eight.

"Melissa and I were sitting up on this sort of mountain in the grass and were looking out over the valley, and they're setting up behind us. I looked at her and I was like, 'You know what? You should get your motorcycle license and we should do an episode of Ride together,'" Reedus said of his longtime co-star.

"We started talking about it. I was like, 'Where do you want to go?' She goes, 'I'd love to go to Scotland because I have relatives that are buried up on a hill and I've never been there, and I would love to visit the graveyard, and I'd like to learn about that part of my family.'

"I was like, 'Get your motorcycle license and let's do it,' and we did it. We did exactly that. She got her license and we did it. It was nice to be with a friend of mine and say, 'What would you want to do? If you had a dream ride, what would you do?' She said it and we made it happen, so that was great."

Season Three has already seen the appearances of Andrew Lincoln, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, and Steven Yeun. Other guests still ahead include Walking Dead-turned-Fear the Walking Dead star Austin Amelio, Reedus' Boondock Saints co-star Sean Patrick Flanery, and rockers Les Claypool, Jello Biafra, Rob Halford, and Marilyn Manson.

Ride With Norman Reedus premieres new episodes on AMC Sundays at midnight/11c following new episodes of The Walking Dead and Talking Dead.

