The Walking Dead Stars Tease Season 10 Finale Finally Airing Tonight

By Adam Barnhardt

At long last, the season finale for The Walking Dead is upon us. One day short of a full six months after the last episode of Season 10 aired due to coronavirus-related delays, AMC has finished post-production on the latest season and will debut its final episode. As such, The Walking Dead stars Norman Reedus and Ross Marquand have teased a massive finale in store on their social media accounts throughout the day on Sunday. Marquand posted a clip of his character Aaron, leading his cohorts into battle during the finale.

Mood going into tonight's season finale... 🧟‍♂️⚔️🧟⚔️🧟‍♂️ #TWD #TWDFAMILY #S10

Reedus took a much more refrained approach, simply tweet out one line: "Walking dead finale finally tonight," he said.

Late last month, AMC confirmed the show would receive a double-sized Season 11, set to broadcast over two calendar years. The network then confirmed Season 11 would be the last for the show and lead to a third spinoff featuring Darryl (Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride).

"The next chapter with Daryl and Carol will be of a great deal about discovery," reads a statement from Gimple aired on the Walking Dead Universe Preview Special. "A new world, a new tone, a new frontier of story and purpose — all while carrying the lessons learned from the people who have made up their apocalypse family, their hard-won victories, and painful losses."

"Rest assured, we will be throwing a hell of a lot at them to make them uncomfortable," Gimple added. "But there is an incredible 30 episodes ahead of heroism and horror that completely re-contextualize the world of the Walking Dead and set the stage for all that's to come. With Daryl, Carol, and the stories alongside theirs — hopefully with a lot of the faces you're seeing on the screen right now. There's a universal story ahead. The Walking Dead lives."

