NCIS Fans Get Big Streaming Surprise on Prime Video

Since first premiering in 2003, NCIS has been a staple of the network TV lineup, consistently delivering ratings wins for CBS. The long-running series has garnered millions of fans over the course of its 20+ seasons, and it has become such a landmark for procedurals that many tend to forget it was actually a spin-off of another hit series. That series, which was groundbreaking in its own right, was just added to Prime Video’s streaming lineup, bringing it to its biggest online audience yet.
Prime Video recently added all 10 seasons of JAG, the CBS series (which actually started on NBC) that ran from 1995 to 2005. The show followed former pilot Harmon Rabb (David James Elliott) as he worked alongside other lawyers at the Judge Advocate General’s office of the U.S. Navy. Prior to Prime adding the episodes this month, JAG was only available to stream on Paramount+.
There isn’t a ton of crossover between JAG and NCIS, but the former did pave the way for the latter with a backdoor pilot. Two episodes of JAG in 2003 introduced Mark Harmon’s Leroy Jethro Gibbs, setting him up to lead the story of NCIS.
After NCIS premiered, JAG ran for two more seasons before concluding its run. NCIS is still airing today, more than 22 years later, though Harmon recently left the series. CBS has turned it into a full-blown franchise, launching even more spin-offs like NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, NCIS: Hawai’i, and NCIS: Sydney. Last year, the network debuted NCIS: Origins, which stars Austin Stowell as a young version of Gibbs.
New on Prime Video This Month
JAG is probably the most popular TV series to hit Prime Video in July, but the month has still been a fruitful one for the streaming service, especially when it comes to movies. At the start of the month, Prime Video added dozens of hits to its lineup, including Mad Max, Rocky, Saving Private Ryan, and Gladiator.
