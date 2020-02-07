James Bond: Daniel Craig Set to Host Saturday Night Live in March

NBC has announced that Daniel Craig will return to host Saturday Night Live. He will take on the duties on March 7, four weeks ahead of the theatrical release of the new James Bond movie, No Time to Die. Craig will host the episode which will see The Weeknd performing as its musical guest. The 51-year-old actor previously hosted Saturday Night Live back in 2012 ahead of the release of his third James Bond movie, Skyfall. While hosting Craig participated in some hilarious sketches including one as a construction worker who's terrible at catcalling among others.

With No Time to Die, the 25th movie in the James Bond franchise, Craig's time as 007 will officially come to an end. He'll end his tenure with the third most appearances in the lead role with five, sitting behind Sean Connery's six and Roger Moore's seven. Craig will also become the only actor to officially play the character in three different decades with his films spanning from 2005 to 2020, making his time as the character in the EON produced movies the longest of all the actors.

"This is it. That’s it, it’s over," Craig told EW about his final film as Bond. "But I, for one, am incredibly happy I got the chance to come back and do another one, because… this movie, whatever people think of it — who knows what people are going to think of it — everybody, including these people here, just put everything into it. And we did our best. And it feels like that. I know it sounds simplistic, but we did."

Cast members joining Craig in No Time to Die include Rami Malek, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Lashana Lynch, Jeffrey Wright, Lea Seydoux, and Billy Magnussen. Cary Fukanaga directed the movie from a script he wrote with Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, Scott Z. Burns, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The full synopsis for No Time to Die reads:

"In NO TIME TO DIE, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology."

No Time to Die is set to bow April 8, 2020. Saturday Night Live airs on NBC beginning at 11:30/10:30 p.m. Central.

(Cover photo by: Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

