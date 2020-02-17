Recess Voice Actor Jason Davis Dies at 35

Jason Davis, the beloved voice actor behind Mikey Blumberg on Disney's Recess, has died. Davis' family announced the news Sunday night in a statement obtained by Variety. He was 35. Along with lending his voice to the 90s cartoon hit — which is streaming in its entirety on Disney+ — Davis appeared in Rush Hour, Beverly Hills Ninja, and Mafia! The actor had recently formed Cure Addiction Now, a non-profit organization formed to help fund research into those suffering from substance abuse.

“I am so heartbroken to share the saddest news of my life that my son Jason Davis passed away this morning in Los Angeles," the Davis family statement reads. "Jason had a true heart of gold with such a zest for life. He was such a caring soul to everybody who ever knew him. He loved his friends and his family above all else. We ask for privacy as we take time to grieve this most devastating loss."

Davis also appeared in a handful of Recess spinoff movies including School's Out, Taking the Fifth Grade, and All Growed Down. The character eventually crossed over with Lilo & Stitch on the Disney franchise's Disney Channel series. In total, Davis voiced Mikey Blumberg in over 120 episodes and three feature films.

His first major credit came as a recurring character on Roseanne, appearing in three episodes. Davis' paternal grandparents, Marvin and Barabra Davis, purchased 20th Century Fox in 1981 before selling it three years later to Rupert Murdoch.

According to Variety, Davis had been working on a series The Two Jasons prior to his death.

