The Office: John Krasinski Would "Absolutely Love" to Do a Reunion

Largely thanks in part to Netflix, the popularity of The Office has grown tenfold since it initially closed up shop nearly seven years ago. There's been talk time and time again of a reboot or reunion show and if one happens, fans of the series can apparently count on seeing Jim Halpert once more. While promoting A Quiet Place II, The Office alumnus John Krasinki revealed he'd "absolutely love" to revisit the offices of Dunder-Mifflin Scranton.

“The Office was absolutely everything to me. I mean it is my beginning and my end. I'm pretty sure at the end of my career I'll still be known for Jim. That was my first experience with Hollywood. It was the first creative family I've ever had,” the actor-turned-filmmaker told Esquire in a recent profile piece. “In many ways, they will always be the most important people in that most important experience in my career. So yeah, if they did a reunion, I would absolutely love to do it.”

Krasinski is one of three actors to be listed on the main roster for all nine seasons of the acclaimed show, along with Jenna Fischer and Rainn Wilson. All three actors have at least 188 episodes credits to their names, as do Leslie David Baker, Brian Baumgartner, Angela Kinsey, and Phyllis Smith — all of which were either recurring or guest stars towards the beginning of the series.

Greg Daniels, The Simpsons alum that adapted the British version of The Office for American households, has gone on record in the past saying he'd be down for another iteration for the show if, and only if, they made sure not to disappoint long-time fans of the series.

“It was such a perfect thing that I would hesitate to open it up,” the writer previously said of a reboot. “We got the chance to end it the way we wanted to end it. It wasn’t like we were interrupted in the middle of a run or something. So in a sense it’s completely an artistic whole. But, that said, I don’t know, the cast every now and then talks about getting back together in some form, but I don’t see it being a reboot like the way Will & Grace was rebooted.”

“My biggest concern would be disappointing the fans. People will watch the entire series and then roll right into watching it again, and to me that means we ended it properly.”

All nines seasons of The Office are now streaming on Netflix.

