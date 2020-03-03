The Magicians Fans React to Show's Cancellation

On Tuesday, Syfy announced that the fifth season of The Magicians will be the show’s last, making the series' April 1st season five finale will now serve as the show’s series finale. The Magicians is a television adaptation of Lev Grossman’s trilogy of novels. The news comes with five episodes of the fifth and final season still left to air. Whether that’s enough time to tie up loose plot threads and bring the series to a satisfying conclusion remains to be seen. It's one of Syfy's longest-running scripted series and has built up a significant fan following over its five-season. Those fans aren't pleased with this news.

"The Magicians has been a part of our Syfy family for five fantastic seasons," Syfy said in a statement announcing the show’s cancellation. "As we near the end of this journey, we want to thank [executive producers] John McNamara, Sera Gamble, Henry Alonso Myers, Lev Grossman, and our entire brilliant cast, crew, writers and directors for their beautiful creation. But most of all, we thank the fans for their tremendous support and passion. Because of you, magic will be in our hearts forever."

Fans are still reeling from the surprising news. Here are some examples of what they're saying on social media.