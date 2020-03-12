The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, and More: New Episodes Scheduled For the Week of March 29

The CW has released their programming schedule for the week of March 29 and, let's face it, it seems like TV ratings might be up for the next little while, as most of the U.S. is being told not to go out in public. The COVID-19/Coronavirus pandemic has already put Riverdale's production on hold after someone on set contracted the virus, but The CW's slate of shows are going to keep rolling on at least until April with minimal changes to the schedule. That said, Riverdale and Nancy Drew are on hiatus the week of March 29, presumably not because of production schedules but by design.

Penn and Teller are having back-to-back episodes of Penn & Teller Fool Us airing on Wednesday, April 1 -- April Fool's Day -- which seems likely to be something that was planned all along. The res of the week has a more or less normal schedule, with only a couple of shows in re-runs.

Batwoman will air "A Narrow Escape" at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, followed by the Supergirl episode "Deus Lex Machina" at 9. The following day, Supernatural will return from -- we're holding back a single, manly tear -- its last-ever midseason break with "Last Holiday" at 8 p.m. ET/PT, followed by "Good Mother," the season two premiere of Roswell, New Mexico, at 9. Tuesday is another all-DC night, with The Flash airing "So Long and Goodnight" at 8, followed by DC's Legends of Tomorrow's "The Great British Fake-Off" at 9. The week's final new episode will be Friday's episode of Charmed, titled "Diplomatic Relations," since both Katy Keene and Legacies will be in re-runs on Thursday.

You can check out the official synopses for these episodes below.