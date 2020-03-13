The Simpsons Fans Think the Show Predicted Tom Hanks Coronavirus Infection

The fight against COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, has manifested in an array of surprising ways over this week alone. Things took a heartbreaking turn on Wednesday night, when it was revealed that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have both tested positive for the disease. Fans of the couple - and particularly of Hanks' storied career - quickly took to social media to worry about the couple and wish them well in their recovery. For those who are particularly fond of The Simpsons, the news of Hanks' quarantine because of the disease brought up a surprising coincidence.

Hanks famously cameoed as himself in 2007's The Simpsons Movie, in a fake advertisement promoting "The New Grand Canyon". In the commercial, Hanks jokes that "the U.S. Government has lost its credibility, so its borrowing some of mine." He then returns during the film's end credits, to clarify "this is Tom Hanks saying if you see me in person, please, please leave me be."

While the moment isn't a complete prediction of what ultimately happened to Hanks, the parallel has definitely freaked out and amused fans since they first discovered it. Here's a round-up of some of those responses.