LOST Actor Daniel Dae Kim Diagnosed With COVID-19

Actor Daniel Dae Kim, known for his roles in the hit series Lost and Hawaii Five-0 as well as the comic book movie Hellboy, took to social media to reveal to fans that he has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease that results from infection of coronavirus. Kim posted a 10-minute long video on his Instagram page recorded from his self-quarantined space at his home in Honolulu. Kim explained that he thought he was asymptomatic but noticed signs that caused some alarm, prompting the actor to seek out testing.

Kim went on to stress that everyone who meets the qualifications should attempt to get tested, insisting on the use of caution and care.

Check out the video below to see Kim's warning for yourself, as well as more details on his own personal journey now that he knows he has COVID-19.

In the post, Kim explains that he flew back home to Hawaii to be with his family. On the flight, he began experiencing symptoms consistent with coronavirus infections, so he self-quarantined himself in his home before going to a drive-thru testing facility that was recently established in his city.

Kim went on to praise the healthcare workers who provided aid to him throughout this process, stressing that people be cautious and seek out testing if they're able. He then stressed that namecalling, including labeling the virus as the "Chinese Virus," is an unnecessary distinction that is only meant to further divide between people during a difficult time.

Kim's reveal comes on the same day where his former Lost co-star Evangeline Lilly posted on Instagram revealing that she dropped her children off at a camp with the hashtag "business as usual." The post prompted tons of criticism on social media, with many chiding Lilly for not taking care and self-quarantining.

Be sure to check the CDC website for more information on testing and symptoms if you need to learn more about the coronavirus pandemic and the spread of COVID-19.

