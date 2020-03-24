The Office's Greg Daniels on Fans Asking for Reboot: "I Don't Know If They Really Do Want It"

The Office has become one of the building blocks in the foundation that makes up pop culture history. Largely thanks to continually putting up incredible streaming numbers on Netflix, the show's one of the most-watched properties in recent history and if we're being candid — it will likely remain that way for some time to come. Come this May, it will be seven years since the show's finale aired and as we all know, that amount of time in Hollywood time is an eternity. There's been some questions on if NBC already wants to bring the show back in some shape, way, or form. In fact, former Peacock boss Bonnie Hammer even went the length to say a revival of the show was a personal priority for her.

We recently had The Office U.S. creator Greg Daniels on the line and had to ask him about his thoughts of bringing the series back. According to the screenwriter, he has yet to begin conversations with Peacock, so he's unsure of the streamer's current plans now that Hammer is no longer overseeing the service.

"I haven't spoken to anybody at Peacock, no," Daniels tells us. "I mean, I think that the talk really came up when they did Will and Grace. They rebooted that show. But I don't think that we would either be able to get all the cast together, because a lot of them are doing different things, or whether we'd really need to do that, because I feel like we had our finale."

As Daniels tells us, the show ended exactly how the writer's room wanted it to and that's a major hurdle everyone would have to overcome if — and that's a big if — they decided to do a revival again.

"We knew we were going to end the show for that last season, and then we wrote towards particular endings," he adds, making sure to point out nostalgia can almost be too big of a factor in decision-making. "I mean, I don't know. Sometimes, it seems like people want something, but I don't know if they really do want it, or just means that they really liked the original. It's hard to say."

Reboot or not, Peacock will be home to every season of The Office beginning next January. For now, however, all nine seasons of The Office are streaming on Netflix.

What's your favorite The Office moment? Think it over and let us know your thoughts in the comments section or by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.