Jared Leto Dresses as Joe Exotic, Holds Tiger King Watch Party

By Jamie Jirak

People everywhere are hunkering down at home to avoid COVID-19, which means people are desperate for new things to binge-watch. The Internet's latest obsession has been Netflix's Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness, which focuses on a lively tiger breeder named Joe Exotic who once ran Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma, a zoo that focused on big cats. People have fallen in love with the series, formed opinions about the docu-series' eccentric characters, and have come up with some interesting theories about the show. Turns out, even celebrities are loving the series. Yesterday, Jared Leto, who played the Joker in Suicide Squad, took to Twitter dressed as Joe Exoctic, ready to start a watch party.

“Got my popcorn. Pressing play on #TigerKing Episode 1. Let’s do this @Netflix #JaredLetoCinemaClub,” Leto tweeted. He ended up creating an entire thread during his watch, stating up top, “For the record I’ve seen the entire series. Hold on to your Cowboy hat face and get ready for a wild Tiger face ride” You can check out the first two tweets in the thread below:

Leto's live-tweet took a fun turn as he shared his opinions about the series and showed off some of his Tiger King-related looks. Here are all of the actor's episode one watch party tweets from last night...

