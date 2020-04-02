Julie Bennett of the Yogi Bear Show Dies from COVID-19 Complications

Today, the voiceover community is mourning the loss of one of its own. A report by Deadline has confirmed Julie Bennett, the longtime voice of. Cindy Bear from the the Yogi Bear cartoons, died at 88 years old due to complications from COVID-19.

According to the report, Bennett died on March 31 after she contracted COVID-19. The actress' death was announced by Mark Scroggs, a friend and talent agent who knew her very well.

(Photo: Hanna Barbera)

Born in January 1932, Bennett was raised in New York before moving to Los Angeles at a young age. She attended school in Beverly Hills before returning to New York to pursue her career in entertainment. Her gigs in TV dramas and radio shows led Bennett to doing voiceover work.

Decades ago, Bennett got here first work in voice acting when she began doing voiceovers for Fractured Fairy Tales on The Rock and Bullwinkle Show. It was afterwards Bennett was cast in The Yogi Bear Show to play Cindy, Yogi's girlfriend.

Over the years, Bennett went on to reprise her role as Cindy time and again. She also joined in on multiple Hanna-Barbera projects as well as Looney Tunes, Mr. Magoo, Spider-Man: The Animated Series, and more. She has also made appearances in live action projects like Dragnet, The Tonight Show, Gunsmoke, and more. In the 1990s, Bennett left voiceover work behind to pursue entertainment management, and she represented numerous clients during her career.

Bennett is survived by several close friends including Scroggs. Our thoughts are with the star's loved ones during this difficult time.

