Friends Star Lisa Kudrow Cast in New Netflix Series

Friends may not be on Netflix anymore but one of the long-running sitcom's beloved stars is returning to the streaming service next month. On Wednesday morning, Netflix released the first look at Space Force, the new series from Steve Carell and The Office creator Greg Daniels. Along with the photos, the streamer announced the full cast list, surprising sitcom fans by announcing that Lisa Kudrow had joined the series in a prominent role.

The series follows Carell's character, Air Force general Mark Naird, who is appointed to take charge of the newly-launched sixth branch of the United States military, the Space Force. Kudrow, best known for playing Phoebe on all 10 seasons of Friends, will be playing Carell's wife, merging Friends and The Office to create an absolute sitcom power couple.

Kudrow and Carell aren't the only two popular sitcom stars leading Space Force. The cast also includes John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Jimmy O. Yang, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Noah Emmericah, Alex Sparrow, and Don Lake. Daniels created Space Force alongside Carell, not long after the president announced the creation of the new military branch in real life. Like The Office, Space Force will be a workplace comedy.

Before taking on her role in Space Force, Kudrow spent an entire decade playing Phoebe in Friends, which stands as one of the most popular TV sitcoms in history. She has also appeared in The Comeback, Grace and Frankie, BoJack Horseman, and The Good Place.

You can check out the official synopsis for Space Force below.

"A decorated pilot with dreams of running the Air Force, four-star general Mark R. Naird (Steve Carell) is thrown for a loop when he finds himself tapped to lead the newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces: Space Force. Skeptical but dedicated, Mark uproots his family and moves to a remote base in Colorado where he and a colorful team of scientists and 'Spacemen' are tasked by the White House with getting American boots on the moon (again) in a hurry and achieving total space dominance. From co-creators Carell and Greg Daniels (The Office), SPACE FORCE is a new kind of workplace comedy, where the stakes are sky high and the ambitions even higher."

