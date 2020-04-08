Netflix's Space Force Release Date and First Look Photos Revealed

Netflix has a reunion of The Office on the way, in the form of the satirical new workplace comedy Space Force. Co-created by The Office producer Greg Daniels and series star Steve Carell, Space Force is set to explore the newly-created sixth branch of the United States Armed Forces, which looks to take the fight to the great unknown. The show was announced shortly after the president decided to launch the Space Force in real life. Fans have known that the first season of Space Force wasn't far off, and now we have an official release date, along with some debut images.

Space Force will debut on Netflix on May 29th, about a month and a half from now. Carell stars in the series as general Mark R. Naird, who is tasked with leading the new branch of military. The series also stars John Malkovich, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Ben Schwartz, Liza Kudrow, Jimmy O. Yang, Noah Emmerich, Alex Sparrow, and Don Lake.

You can check out the official synopsis for Space Force below, followed by all of the first look photos.

"A decorated pilot with dreams of running the Air Force, four-star general Mark R. Naird (Steve Carell) is thrown for a loop when he finds himself tapped to lead the newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces: Space Force. Skeptical but dedicated, Mark uproots his family and moves to a remote base in Colorado where he and a colorful team of scientists and 'Spacemen' are tasked by the White House with getting American boots on the moon (again) in a hurry and achieving total space dominance. From co-creators Carell and Greg Daniels (The Office), SPACE FORCE is a new kind of workplace comedy, where the stakes are sky high and the ambitions even higher."