5 TV Reboots Way Better Than Anyone Expected, Including 1 That Outshone The Original

With so many decades of quality entertainment now behind us, it’s hardly surprising that reboots have become so popular. Taking a previously well-known story or character and breathing new life into them for modern audiences would seem on paper to be a win-win situation. Unfortunately, even the most major TV show reboots have let fans down over the years, leading the very idea of remaking a beloved franchise to become treated at best with tentative curiosity, and at worst, hostile cynicism. Now, when a new TV reboot is announced, we only rarely get our hopes up that they might be quality reimaginings or revivals of their source material.

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However, there are many TV show reboots that were far better than fans initially expected them to be. Whether due to lingering nostalgia, a franchise that had already spent decades in decline, or source material that was never that great to begin with, each of the following shows was treated with inherent skepticism when it was first announced. Upon airing, though, they actually surprised us all with their quality, as these shows all proved to be way better than we ever would have expected them to be.

5) Chucky

The Child’s Play franchise is remembered by many for the declining quality of its movies. The first movie was fairly successful upon its release in 1988, with its haunted-doll horror terrifying audiences everywhere. Sadly, subsequent movies lost a lot of the original’s charm, swiftly descending into campiness and obscurity. A poor 2019 movie reboot seemed to put the final nail in the franchise’s coffin, right up to the release of Chucky in 2021. Given the franchise’s reputation, hopes were not particularly high for the small-screen reboot, but those who doubted its potential were quickly proved wrong. Chucky turned out to be an incredible horror TV show that tapped into the very core of the franchise’s appeal, delivering more terrifying stories surrounding the creepy titular doll. Combining its horror appeal with comedy and drama and grappling with various teen themes relevant in today’s society, Chucky managed to become perhaps the deepest and best entry into the franchise, despite many dismissing the TV reboot out of hand.

4) DuckTales

The original DuckTales, which first aired in 1987, remains a beloved part of the childhood of many kids of the ’80s and ’90s. The animated Disney show following Scrooge McDuck was remembered for its exceptionally catchy theme song and the many adventures its characters embarked upon, but its success was often credited as being inherently connected to the era it first aired in. That’s why, when a reboot was announced in 2015, many felt it would be little more than a poor imitation of the original. After all, many other similar attempts to recapture the magic of ’80s and ’90s animation had already failed. When the show started airing in 2017, it blew those expectations out of the water. The reboot of the classic ’80s cartoon managed not only to carry the same appeal, but did so with eye-catching animation and even more humor than the original. Despite initially being written off, the DuckTales reboot proved to be an incredible revival of the beloved cartoon.

3) Cobra Kai

The original 1984 movie The Karate Kid endured as one of the most beloved movies of the 1980s, but its sequels struggled to recapture the same magic. 2010 saw an attempt to reboot the franchise with another movie titled The Karate Kid, but again, it wasn’t able to live up to the original film. That’s why when Cobra Kai was first announced, many fans refused to get their hopes up about how it would handle the franchise. Rebooting the franchise for modern audiences with many of The Karate Kid‘s original characters, Cobra Kai delivered a comedy-drama story following the first movie’s antagonist, Johnny Lawrence. The resulting show proved to be far better than anyone could have expected, carrying the original movie’s legacy into the new millennium in a way that both pleased existing fans and attracted a whole new generation to its audience. Cobra Kai is a near-flawless example of how to reboot or revive a beloved ’80s franchise for modern audiences, defying all expectations to secure major global success.

2) She-Ra and the Princesses of Power

In the years since the franchise’s creation, there have been many Masters of the Universe TV shows and movies. 1985 saw the introduction of She-Ra, He-Man’s twin sister, created in the hopes of delivering a tie-in toy line that would appeal to a younger female market. Her original show, She-Ra: Princess of Power, was fondly remembered for years after its conclusion. However, when an animated TV reboot was announced, it wasn’t the subject of too much enthusiasm. Previous attempts to reboot similar properties hadn’t given fans much to get excited about, so it proved incredibly surprising when the show debuted to widespread critical acclaim. Praised for its diverse cast and depiction of the complex relationship between She-Ra and her archenemy Catra, She-Ra and the Princesses of Power turned out to be a way better reboot than anyone had expected. In many ways, it improved upon the original’s story and gave its characters considerably more depth, cementing it as a reboot way better than anyone would have guessed.

1) Battlestar Galactica

The Battlestar Galactica franchise began in 1978 with the original TV series, which remains something of a cult classic even decades later. Considering its relatively small following, the announcement of a reboot wasn’t major news outside of die-hard sci-fi fan circles, but the show that followed proved to surpass the original by pretty much every imaginable metric. After a 2003 miniseries introduced the story of the reboot, the 2004 TV show aired to considerable acclaim, securing a global audience and redefining sci-fi television for modern fans. It has since become hailed as one of the essential science fiction shows that everyone should experience at least once, not least because the way it reimagined the original series proved to be not just groundbreaking, but truly compelling. The bar might have been very low to begin with, but by taking the concept of the original and reworking it into an epic space opera willing to grapple with incredibly complex themes, 2004’s Battlestar Galactica turned out to be perhaps the greatest ever reboot in the history of television.