VisionQuest Finally Gives WandaVision Fans the Answer They Wanted

Spoilers ahead for VisionQuest episode 7.

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VisionQuest has long been described as , and episode 7 just proved that’s true, as it finally gave an answer to a question that MCU fans have had since the WandaVision finale five years ago. While this story remains tied to both WandaVision and Agatha All Along, especially the former, VisionQuest is also its own thing in that the focus is on Vision in an entirely new way. In fact, that’s new not just in this trilogy but also in terms of the MCU overall, as Vision has been an important character since his introduction of Avengers: Age of Ultron, but he has never really taken center stage, even in WandaVision, as his character development was clearly secondary to Wanda’s.

Yet, VisionQuest has, as the title suggests, really been all about Vision, and beyond just where Vision ended up after the events of WandaVision when White Vision left the Hex, this has been an exploration of Vision’s identity and how he really sees himself in light of his memories as the original Vision, the memories of the Hex, and his body being that of the White Vision. For the first six episodes, this question was interrogated from multiple perspectives, but now, in episode 7, VisionQuest has finally given an actual, clear answer on whether Vision is just the White Vision, a combination of all the Visions, or something else.

We Now Have an Answer About Who Vision Is, And It’s What Audiences Wanted

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Starting with the VisionQuest premiere, Vision was heavily denying that he was the same Vision from the Avengers movies—at one point directly /not Vision—as well as claiming that he is not the Vision from the Hex and had no sense that Wanda, Billy, and Tommy were his family. When he met Tommy, that refusal to accept the family as his and/or real only intensified. However, he clearly grew to feel like Tommy was his son, even if he was verbally denying it still, and in episode 7, audiences got to see the final step. It is now confirmed that the VisionQuest Vision is the one and only Vision. He is the very same character from the Avengers movies, the Hex, and White Vision. While that might seem obvious, it was very much in doubt at multiple points.

Now, with just one episode left, it will be fascinating to see what that means long term. Presumably, Vision will now be fully embracing Tommy as his son. Yet, that raises its own interesting set of questions. Vision and Tommy don’t know it, but Billy is still out there, alive. Will the finale include that discovery or potentially even Billy himself? Will there be any tease of Wanda’s return either in Avengers: Doomsday or somewhere else? For now, that’s anyone’s guess, but luckily, the wait is almost over, as the finale hits Disney+ next week.

Do you expect to see Billy and/or Wanda in the VisionQuest finale? Let us know in the comments down below.