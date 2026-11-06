5 2000s Cartoon Theme Songs That ’90s Kids Still Get Stuck in Their Heads in 2026

The 2000s were full of amazing cartoons that 90s kids grew up loving (and often still love today). One of the best parts of watching cartoons during that era was the intro. Today’s openings are short and sweet, but the 2000s were longer and much more eye-catching. They had fantastic visuals paired with awesome theme songs. Some had lyrics, like The Fairly OddParents and Phineas and Ferb, while others were purely instrumental, like Justice League: Unlimited and Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends. But one thing is for sure: they really had a way of getting stuck in your head, and still do in 2026.

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These five 2000s cartoons had great theme songs. They’re the kind of theme songs that you might just find yourself singing along to even today. In fact, we dare you to get through this list without singing along to one or more of these epic theme songs. They’re that great.

5.) Teen Titans (2003-2006)

One of the most beloved DC Comics animated shows to date, Teen Titans premiered in 2003 and ran until 2006. The series followed the titular superhero team, comprised of Robin (Scott Menville), Raven (Tara Strong), Cyborg (Khary Payton), Starfire (Hynden Walch), and Beast Boy (Greg Cipes). Led by Robin (Batman’s sidekick), the Teen Titans protected the West Coast metropolis of Jump City from crime, often of the supervillainous variety. Throughout the series, the teens would also experience the struggles that go along with adolescence. The series ran for five seasons totaling 65 episodes, plus the film Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo, which served as the series finale. Each season had a different overarching villain, often connected to a member of the team, such as Trigon (Kevin Michael Richardson) in season five, the evil father of Raven.

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The theme song for Teen Titans was written by Andy Sturmer, but composed and performed by Puffy AmiYumi, a Japanese band. Because of that, there were two different versions of the “Teen Titans Theme,” one in English and one in Japanese. Which version was used varied by broadcast region, and even by the tone of the episode. The English video editions used the English version for the more serious episodes, while the comedic ones used the Japanese version. An instrumental version of the song was used during the end credits. In Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo, there is a karaoke version of the theme sung by Beast Boy as well as a version sung by the whole team in the end credits. It is a very catchy song that can easily become stuck in the heads of viewers.

4.) The Batman Seasons 1 and 2 (2004-2008)

The Batman, not to be confused with the live-action films of the same name starring Robert Pattinson, aired on Cartoon Network. Exactly like Teen Titans, the series aired for five seasons and 65 episodes from 2004 to 2008. This is ironic, as fans often consider this series to be a prequel to Teen Titans, though that has never been confirmed in any way. The Batman begins with the masked vigilante (voiced by Rino Romano) in his early years, before taking on any sidekicks and before his alliance with the Gotham City Police Department. The series was known for adapting characters in new ways, such as Clayface and Poison Ivy. Eventually, viewers would see the series evolve as Batman took on his sidekicks Batgirl and Robin, joined the Justice League, and began working with its members to protect Gotham.

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Unlike most series, the theme song for The Batman changed during its run. For the first two seasons, the theme song remained the same. But for the third, fourth, and fifth seasons, the theme song changed. In seasons one and two, the series used a theme song composed by David Howell Evans, also known as the Edge, who is a member of the band U2. That theme had rock influences, relying heavily on electric guitars and synthesizers. This gave the song a unique sound that matched the tone of the series perfectly. It was catchy and was able to stick in the minds of children and adults alike. In the other three seasons, the opening remained visually the same, but the song was changed. It was composed by Andy Sturmer, the same person who wrote the theme for Teen Titans. That version is generally less popular, as it had a more generic sound. It matched the tone of the series The Batman had evolved to become, but the viewers didn’t connect with it as much as the original.

3.) What’s New, Scooby-Doo? (2002-2006)

The ninth entry in the franchise that started in 1969, What’s New, Scooby-Doo? premiered on Kids’ WB in 2002. It ran until 2006, for a total of 42 episodes across three seasons. The series, the first to be made without the involvement of Hanna-Barbera Productions, followed the same format as the original series, Scooby-Doo, Where Are You?. Fred (Frank Welker), Daphne (Grey DeLisle), Velma (Mindy Cohn), Shaggy (Casey Kasem), and Scooby-Doo (also voiced by Welker) gathered clues to solve mysteries and bring the masked bad guys to justice, just like in the original series but updated to a modern setting and with the Mystery Inc. gang wearing different clothes. This series would also be the final time Casey Kasem voiced Shaggy, as his declining health prevented him from performing after this series wrapped.

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The theme song for What’s New, Scooby-Doo?, which shared its name with the series, was written by Rich Dickerson and Gigi Meroni, but performed by the Canadian rock band Simple Plan. Simple Plan also had two of their original songs included in the series during chase scenes, and even appeared in the episode as themselves. The closing credits featured an instrumental version of the theme song. The song would also be performed within the series itself by the Hex Girls in the episode “The Vampire Strikes Back.” The track is one of the most popular and catchy themes of the franchise.

2.) Danny Phantom (2003-2007)

One of Nickelodeon’s most iconic series, Danny Phantom premiered on the network in 2004 and aired new episodes until 2007. For 53 episodes across three seasons, audiences followed the adventures of Danny Fenton (David Kaufman), a teenager who obtained the ability to turn into a ghost following an accident in his parents’ ghost-hunting lab. When “going ghost,” Danny goes by the name of Danny Phantom. He uses his ghost powers to battle paranormal threats to his hometown of Amity Park while struggling to maintain his normal human life and keep his abilities a secret, including from his parents. Since its original run, the series has developed a cult following that continues to grow and hope for its return.

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The lyrics for the Danny Phantom theme song were written by series creator Butch Hartman, and the music was composed by Guy Moon, who passed away earlier this year. The theme, which was inspired by “The Invisible Man” by Queen, according to Hartman, was performed by Deric Battiste with Moon as backup. It is a rap song, a genre not commonly used in cartoons, which is one of the things that makes it so easily become an earworm for viewers. The lyrics help too, which tell the story of Danny (something helpful for new viewers). They are simple and easy to understand, making this theme song very fun to sing along to.

1.) Transformers: Animated (2007-2009)

Transformers: Animated was released in the wake of the first live-action movie, premiering on Cartoon Network in late 2007. The series ran for three seasons with a combined total of 42 episodes. Set after the end of the Cybertronian civil war, the series followed Optimus Prime (David Kaye), Bulkhead (Bill Fagerbakke), Prowl (Jeff Bennett), Ratchet (Corey Burton), and Bumblebee (Bumper Robinson) as they protected the city of Detroit from the threat of the remaining Decepticons, as well as an assortment of human supervillains. Unlike many Transformers series, Animated told both episodic stories and serialized arcs that even carried over between seasons. The best part of the series was though was that, as fun as it could be, it was never afraid to be mature. Characters had growth. They experienced deep pain. They could dare to be stupid or ratchet up the trauma, and the series was better for it.

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The theme song from Transformers: Animated is a high-energy, rock-inspired take on the classic Generation One theme. It was composed by Andy Sturmer and Sebastian Evans II, who composed the score for the series as well. However, their new version, which was one minute long, included an entirely new rhyming couplet. But the track had to be cut down to just the first thirty seconds for use in the opening of the series, resulting in the new couplet being omitted. Thankfully, the full version was released on a DVD that came in an Optimus Prime vs. Megatron figure two-pack at the time, as well as on the Hasbro website as a download, so it has not become lost media. With its high-energy impact and classic lyrics, the theme song for Transformers: Animated is sure to get stuck in the heads of all who watch this fantastic series (or serial rewatch it).

What is your favorite theme song on this list? Let us know in the comments below.