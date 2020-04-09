Tiger King: Joe Exotic's Husband Says Netflix Star Doesn't Have Coronavirus

✖

On April 1st, not long after Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness became a massive hit on Netflix, news broke that documentary subject Joe Exotic had been placed in quarantine upon transferring to the FMC Fort Worth prison in Texas. Exotic is serving a 22-year jail sentence and was moved from county jail to the federal prison to serve his time. However, due to precautions regarding his potential contact with the novel coronavirus, Joe Exotic was placed in quarantine upon his arrival. There were even rumors out there that he had contracted the virus. However, it looks like that isn't the case, and that the quarantine is nothing more than a precaution.

Dillon Passage, Joe Exotic's husband, recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the Netflix's star's current diagnosis. Passage confirmed that his husband does not have coronavirus, and is simply being monitored to ensure that he didn't carry the disease to Fort Worth from his previous location.

"He does not have COVID-19 but at the previous facility he was at, there were multiple cases," Passage said. "So when he got moved, I think it was just like a safety precaution for this new facility in Fort Worth. To just keep him isolated just in case he did have it so he wasn't gonna pass it on to anybody else."

Tiger King follows the life story of Joe Exotic as a roadside zoo owner, culminating in a plot to have his rival, Carole Baskin, murdered. Joe was handed a prison sentence for the alleged plot, as well as his poor treatment of animals over the years.

You can check out the full synopsis for Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness below.

"Among the eccentrics and cult personalities in the stranger-than-fiction world of big cat owners, few stand out more than Joe Exotic, a mulleted, gun-toting polygamist and country western singer who presides over an Oklahoma roadside zoo. Charismatic but misguided, Joe and an unbelievable cast of characters including drug kingpins, conmen, and cult leaders all share a passion for big cats, and the status and attention their dangerous menageries garner. But things take a dark turn when Carole Baskin, an animal activist and owner of a big cat sanctuary, threatens to put them out of business, stoking a rivalry that eventually leads to Joe’s arrest for a murder-for-hire plot, and reveals a twisted tale where the only thing more dangerous than a big cat is its owner."

Tiger King is the most-watched program on Netflix, a title is has held for more than two straight weeks.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.