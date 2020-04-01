Tiger King Joe Exotic Currently in Precautionary Coronavirus Quarantine

✖

Many around the world have been enthralled with the surreal story of murder, drugs, and chaos that makes up Netflix's newest documentary Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness. The documentary is why many know who Joe Exotic is, though because of those actions the former Tiger owner and tiger breeder is serving a 22-year jail sentence. He recently had a transfer to a nicer facility, going from county jail to federal prison, the FMC Fort Worth prison in Texas to be exact, but according to TMZ, he is now in the midst of a 14-day quarantine due to coronavirus precautions, which he entered as soon as he arrived at the new facility.

During his quarantine, he is unable to make any calls or check emails, and according to sources he is champing at the bit to have contact with the outside world once more so he can tell people thanks for making him feel loved again. Last week he was evidently ecstatic about his renewed popularity since Tiger King hit the streaming service, and he's been receiving lots of mail, so much so that even after replying to at least 200 emails he's barely scratched the surface.

As for his new location, it was at his request, and we imagine after the Quarantine ends he'll be responding to a lot of emails.

You can find the official description for Tiger King below.

"Among the eccentrics and cult personalities in the stranger-than-fiction world of big cat owners, few stand out more than Joe Exotic, a mulleted, gun-toting polygamist and country western singer who presides over an Oklahoma roadside zoo. Charismatic but misguided, Joe and an unbelievable cast of characters including drug kingpins, conmen, and cult leaders all share a passion for big cats, and the status and attention their dangerous menageries garner. But things take a dark turn when Carole Baskin, an animal activist and owner of a big cat sanctuary, threatens to put them out of business, stoking a rivalry that eventually leads to Joe’s arrest for a murder-for-hire plot, and reveals a twisted tale where the only thing more dangerous than a big cat is its owner."

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness is available on Netflix now.

