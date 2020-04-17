Dispatches From Elsewhere Clip Has Fredwynn Thinking He's Crazy (Exclusive)

While some members of the Dispatches From Elsewhere crew have come to terms with the bizarre events that have been unfolding in front of them, allowing them to leave their theories behind, Fredwynn has a harder time coming to grips with that notion and is left struggling with his own sanity. In an exclusive new clip from the series, witness Fredwynn (Andre Benjamin) attempting to put the pieces together that could confirm he's not losing it. Check out the exclusive clip from this week's new episode above and tune in to an all-new episode of the thrilling Dispatches from Elsewhere Monday, April 20th on AMC at 10:25 p.m. ET.

In Monday’s all-new episode, “The Creator,” Simone, Peter, and Janice explore new interests, while Fredwynn finds it hard to let go.

Created by and starring Jason Segel, the 10-hour series is centered around four ordinary people who feel there’s something missing in their lives, but they can’t quite put their finger on what it is. This diverse foursome is brought together by chance – or perhaps it’s by design – when they stumble onto a puzzle hiding just behind the veil of everyday life. As they begin to accept the mysterious Dispatches from Elsewhere challenges, they come to find that the mystery winds deeper than they imagined, and their eyes are opened to a world of possibility and magic. Starring alongside Segel are Academy and Emmy Award-winner Sally Field, Academy Award-nominee Richard E. Grant, multi-GRAMMY Award-winner André Benjamin, and rising star Eve Lindley.

The series was inspired by the documentary The Institute, about an alternate reality game in San Francisco, which had a major impact on Segel.

"Think back to the beginning of every Roald Dahl book, or the Harry Potter story, where someone says, 'You are destined for greater things,'” Segel shared with Rolling Stone about developing the project. "But there’s a huge frustration in feeling that the world has passed you by and maybe you’re not destined for greatness, and in Fight Club, these guys are expressing that by beating the sh-t out of each other. It’s the same kind of thing that’s happening in our society nowadays as well — everyone is frustrated, they’re just beating the shit out of each other metaphorically."

He added, "And then here’s this group of people in the Bay Area who were saying, we’re going to use art, and community, and magic to mount our own act of defiance. You know: 'I refuse to accept that other energy. I’m going to try and make the world better.'”

Tune in to an all-new episode of the thrilling Dispatches from Elsewhere Monday, April 20th on AMC at 10:25 p.m. ET.

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we recap Netflix's Tiger King Aftershow, discuss rumors of John Krasinski meeting with Marvel, and look at the first Dune reboot cast photos! ! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.