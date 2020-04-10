New Dispatches From Elsewhere Clip Sees the Gang Recalling Their Bizarre Experiences (Exclusive)

When you're immersed in an alternate reality game, trying to explain the bizarre experiences you've had, or even what an alternate reality game is, can be a daunting task, with a new clip from an upcoming episode of AMC's Dispatches from Elsewhere seeing our heroes being confronted with the absurd events that have unfolded. Understandably, having witnessed these events first-hand makes things much easier to comprehend than overhearing these details from outside of the situation. Check out the exclusive clip from this week's new episode above and tune in to an all-new episode of the thrilling Dispatches from Elsewhere Monday, April 13th on AMC at 10:25 p.m. ET.

In Monday’s all-new episode, “Lee,” the gang reflects on their experiences; Peter and Simone go on their first date together and Janice faces an unexpected decision; Fredwynn is convinced there is more to the story.​

Created by and starring Jason Segel, the 10-hour series is centered around four ordinary people who feel there’s something missing in their lives, but they can’t quite put their finger on what it is. This diverse foursome is brought together by chance – or perhaps it’s by design – when they stumble onto a puzzle hiding just behind the veil of everyday life. As they begin to accept the mysterious Dispatches from Elsewhere challenges, they come to find that the mystery winds deeper than they imagined, and their eyes are opened to a world of possibility and magic. Starring alongside Segel are Academy and Emmy Award-winner Sally Field, Academy Award-nominee Richard E. Grant, multi-GRAMMY Award-winner André Benjamin, and rising star Eve Lindley.

The series was inspired by the documentary The Institute, about an alternate reality game in San Francisco, which had a major impact on Segel.

"Think back to the beginning of every Roald Dahl book, or the Harry Potter story, where someone says, 'You are destined for greater things,'” Segel shared with Rolling Stone about developing the project. "But there’s a huge frustration in feeling that the world has passed you by and maybe you’re not destined for greatness, and in Fight Club, these guys are expressing that by beating the sh-t out of each other. It’s the same kind of thing that’s happening in our society nowadays as well — everyone is frustrated, they’re just beating the shit out of each other metaphorically."

He added, "And then here’s this group of people in the Bay Area who were saying, we’re going to use art, and community, and magic to mount our own act of defiance. You know: 'I refuse to accept that other energy. I’m going to try and make the world better.'”

Tune in to an all-new episode of the thrilling Dispatches from Elsewhere Monday, April 13th on AMC at 10:25 p.m. ET.

