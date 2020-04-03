New Dispatches From Elsewhere Clip Sees an Unexpected Realization (Exclusive)

​

Now that we're in the second half of Dispatches from Elsewhere's debut season, our characters stand on the verge of cracking the clues that could potentially shed new light on their situation, with Fredwynn coming to an unexpected conclusion in the above exclusive clip from tonight's episode. Something tells us that, even with Fredwynn potentially uncovering a key component to the overall mystery with his promising lead, there are a number of questions that will still arise from every potential answer he comes across. Tune in to an all-new episode of the thrilling Dispatches from Elsewhere tonight on AMC at 10 p.m. ET.

In tonight’s all-new episode, “Cave of Kelpies,” the Milkman leads the gang underground; the players come together while Peter and Simone grapple with their feelings for each other; Janice meets someone who gives her an unexpected clue.

Created by and starring Jason Segel, the 10-hour series is centered around four ordinary people who feel there’s something missing in their lives, but they can’t quite put their finger on what it is. This diverse foursome is brought together by chance – or perhaps it’s by design – when they stumble onto a puzzle hiding just behind the veil of everyday life. As they begin to accept the mysterious Dispatches from Elsewhere challenges, they come to find that the mystery winds deeper than they imagined, and their eyes are opened to a world of possibility and magic. Starring alongside Segel are Academy and Emmy Award-winner Sally Field, Academy Award-nominee Richard E. Grant, multi-GRAMMY Award-winner André Benjamin, and rising star Eve Lindley.

The series was inspired by the documentary The Institute, about an alternate reality game in San Francisco, which had a major impact on Segel.

"Think back to the beginning of every Roald Dahl book, or the Harry Potter story, where someone says, 'You are destined for greater things,'” Segel shared with Rolling Stone about developing the project. "But there’s a huge frustration in feeling that the world has passed you by and maybe you’re not destined for greatness, and in Fight Club, these guys are expressing that by beating the sh-t out of each other. It’s the same kind of thing that’s happening in our society nowadays as well — everyone is frustrated, they’re just beating the shit out of each other metaphorically."

He added, "And then here’s this group of people in the Bay Area who were saying, we’re going to use art, and community, and magic to mount our own act of defiance. You know: 'I refuse to accept that other energy. I’m going to try and make the world better.'”

