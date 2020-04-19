Seth Rogen Doesn't Even Remember the Time He Appeared With Disney's Phineas and Ferb

✖

Seth Rogen doesn’t seem to remember ever being on a Phineas and Ferb segment on Disney Channel. Well, that’s going to be funny to explain as the clip has been going around social media all week. The comedian finally commented on it and people were horribly amused. In fact, Rogen said that the interview was the best day ever, which prompted a nice reaction from the crowd. All in all, it ended up being one of those interactions that people eat up right now as we practice social distancing. Phineas and Ferb has popped in and out while people have tried to find ways to spend their time inside. The show’s opening credits incited a funny meme in the first days of the coronavirus pandemic.

Phineas and Ferb fans dug out one silver lining during the coronavirus quarantines. There are a number of schools who simply suspended classes or opted to extend spring break for the students. What did all those kids hanging out at home realize at the same time? 2020 is poised to be the mother of summer vacations as there is no school to go back to for almost half a year. People packed social media to celebrate and to joke about Phineas and Ferb’s irresistible theme song. For the uninitiated, it goes a little something like this:

I have no recollection of this happening. https://t.co/LsjrY23C3W — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) April 18, 2020

It’s all right there in the theme song. Check it out: “There’s a hundred and four days of summer vacation / And school comes along just to end it / So that annual problem for our generation / Is finding a good way to spend it / Like maybe / Building a rocket or fighting a mummy / Or climbing up the Eiffel Tower / Discovering something that doesn’t exist / Or giving a monkey a shower / Surfing tidal waves, creating nanobots / Or locating Frankenstein’s brain (It’s over here!) / Finding a dodo bird, painting a continent / Or driving your sister insane (Phineas!)”

There’s more where that came from, but you get the idea. A whole lot of stuff will change before school starts this fall. It looks like the fans are going to find some shows to binge if they’re going to enjoy the summer. For those who are worried about the spread of the coronavirus, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention offers a litany of tips, including covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding large gatherings or close contact with people who are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

What have you been watching at home? Let us know in the comments!

