18 Years Ago Today, One of Cartoon Network’s Best Shows Ever Ended (With a Twist No One Could Have Predicted)

18 years ago today, one of Cartoon Network‘s best shows ever came to an with a twist that fans definitely did not see coming. It might be a tough current landscape for Cartoon Network as children’s entertainment continues to change, but the brand will always have success when it comes to its classic library of shows. These animated classics are no longer available for streaming on many platforms, so it’s unfortunately harder to go back and see why these shows were such hits. That also sadly includes a show that went out with a bang.

18 years ago today, on January 21, 2008, Codename: Kids Next Door aired a final special that was remarkably different from anything the animated series did before that point. Taking place years into the future as the main group of kids are now adults and being asked about their previous adventures, the finale special for the animated series teased that the fight was going to continue on forever. Unfortunately for fans, we never did get to see what that future fight was going to look like.

Codename: Kids Next Door Ended on Cartoon Network 18 Years Ago Today

Codename: Kids Next Door ended its run with Cartoon Network with a final special episode that was longer than usual. Titled “Operation: I.N.T.E.R.V.I.E.W.S.,” which spelled out “It’s Now The Extra Really Very Interesting End Wrap-Up Story,” this finale special sees Numbuhs 2,3,4 and 5 “recommissioned” as adults. This took place entirely live-action with older versions of the characters given back their memories of their time as part of the Kids Next Door, and a mysterious interview was asking them about their final mission in order to figure out what happened to their leader, Numbuh 1.

The final adventure itself is one final crossing with the Delightful Children From Down the Line, the Kids Next Door’s rival antagonists, that gives the fans of those adventures one last opportunity to see a big confrontation. At the same time, Numbuh 1 comes across a new version of the KND, the Galactic KND, who continue their fights against the adults well into their teen years in order to protect kids across the entire galaxy. As as revealed by the end of this adventure, it was all meant to recruit Numbuh 1 to this mysterious organization. But he needed to leave the planet to do so.

It’s revealed that their ultra villain, Father, was the one trying to get all of this information from the now adult KND members, and it’s teased that they were all in on it to begin with. Numbuh 5 had been keeping in contact with Numbuh 1, and this was all a plan to trick Father in whatever next step the franchise had planned. It was an ending that really confirmed that the fight would always continue, but it was only revealed years later that the creator himself was actually planning to keep the animated series with a full Galactic Kids Next Door sequel.

What Happened to the Galactic Kids Next Door Spinoff?

Codename: Kids Next Door creator Mr. Warburton revealed decades later that the tease about the Galactic Kids Next Door in the finale special inspired a pitch for an official sequel series. This would focus on the new organization and even feature an older version of Numbuh 1 in his next phase of the fight against adults across space. The creator revealed that there was even a script written for the idea, but any forward momentum on the prospect has yet to be revealed as of this time.

This sadly means that while Codename: Kids Next Door is technically a complete series with 78 episodes across six seasons, the made for TV feature film Operation Z.E.R.O., and even an official crossover with The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy, it was never able to properly finish its story. The animated series had expanded all of its lore throughout its six seasons, and this reveal in the finale was the biggest expansion to its battle between kids and adults yet. Instead of just a good note to go out on, this franchise could have gone on for much longer if it had the chance.

Codename: Kids Next Door is also one of the rare Cartoon Network classic franchises that was also able to have an official ending. There are a few shows that were able to wrap up their runs with an epic kind of episode that could serve as a finale, but the twist here is that it really did jump forward in time to properly end the story for its characters. Long running relationships were confirmed through it, and ultimately it was just satisfying.

