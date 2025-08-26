Cartoon Network Classic Creator Reveals Plans For Series Sequel

These days, seeing animated series making a comeback on a streaming service has garnered major success for companies. Hulu is reaping the rewards for bringing back series like King of the Hill, Futurama, and Animaniacs, for example. Not to be outdone, Cartoon Network has plans to bring back beloved series in big new ways. The cable network has plans to release new series for the likes of Adventure Time, Regular Show, Foster’s Home For Imaginary Friends, and more. If one Cartoon Network creator has their way, the platform might want to make way for the Codename: Kids Next Door.

Codename: Kids Next Door has become a fan-favorite series for many Cartoon Network enthusiasts and that’s thanks to the storytelling unleashed by creator Mr. Warburton. Recently attending the event “Houston Nostalgia Con,” Warburton confirmed that a script was written for the animated show’s sequel, “Galactic Kids Next Door.” The script has reportedly been submitted to Warner Bros. and is now waiting for approval, but Warburton and the series cast performed one scene from the potential sequel. According to the script, the “Kids” are sent into outer space for unknown reasons, and you can check out the video for yourself below.

A clip of the kids next door panel about GKND #GalacticKidsNextDoor #knd pic.twitter.com/Br0uGFq4t0 — JohnDex (@DexLabfan) August 25, 2025

Will The Kids Next Door Return?

Codename: Kids Next Door first premiered in 2001, telling the tale of a group of technologically advanced children who were fighting against teenagers and adults alike. Refusing to grow up themselves, the series became a hit for Cartoon Network as it garnered six seasons and a little over eighty episodes. The final outing for the “Kids” would arrive in 2008, and the franchise has yet to make a return ever since. While this current sequel pitch is far from a confirmation that we’ll see the youngsters return, it’s good news that Mr. Warburton has plans for the animated series to make a comeback.

Unfortunately, catching up on Codename: Kids Next Door might be a little trickier than you might expect, as the animated series was removed from HBO Max’s platform. While the seasons can still be purchased online for a price, streaming them as part of a subscription service is no longer an option for North America. As for the sequel, Warburton has had this idea bouncing around in his mind for quite some time, as 2015 saw the release of an animatic to help bring the series to life.

When it comes to HBO Max's animation stable, finding Cartoon Network originals on the platform has become more difficult with each passing year. Series such as Courage The Cowardly Dog, The Powerpuff Girls, and many others have vacated the streaming service for various other online outlets. As it stands, platforms like Tubi, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and others have reaped the benefits

