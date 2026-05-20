23 Years Ago, A Power Rangers Villain Becomes A Powerful Ally

Some of our favorite Power Rangers characters start out as villains before ultimately joining forces with the other Rangers, and many times, it is out of their control. Whether that be spells, mind control, poisoned Dino gems, or some other method of corruption, these Rangers enjoy some bigger story arcs, and that was certainly the case 23 years ago when one villain finally became a powerful Power Rangers ally.

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On May 18, 2002, Power Rangers Wild Force aired the episode titled The Lone Wolf, which features Merrick Baliton front and center. Up to this point, Merrick has been an opposing force against the Wild Force Rangers after putting on the cursed mask of Zen-Aku. This episode begins with Merrick finally being free of that curse, but due to the guilt of his actions, he doesn’t join the Rangers. That all changes later with the help of the Red Lion Zord, and after finally receiving a Morpher, Merrick turns into the Lunar Wolf Ranger and joins forces with the Rangers.

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Power Rangers’ Lone Wolf Episode Features a Long-Awaited Hero Turn

Most of the episode finds Merrick feeling terribly about what happened while he was under the control of Zen-Aku, which is why he won’t initially join the Rangers. His guilt won’t let him, and he spends more of the episode attempting to fix things and make up for what he’s done. Unfortunately, in his depowered state, he can’t match up against Master Org.

Merrick tries to call out to the Wild Zords, but they don’t respond to him. After seemingly being taken down for the final time, the Red Lion Zord calls back Merrick’s Zords, and that’s when the Animal Crystals also return, along with the Lunar Caller Morpher. This allows him to become the Lunar Wolf Ranger, and with his new powers, he is able to take down Quadra Org.

He even gets his Wild Zords back and creates the Predators, and along with the other Rangers, they take down the giant-sized Quadra Org. Then Merrick is able to take down Nayzor as well to retrieve the Animal Crystals, and this begins an alliance with the Power Rangers that continues until Merrick gives up his powers for a new adventure, and it would be one alongside Zen-Aku, who was also looking for a new path and ultimately redemption.

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